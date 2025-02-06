Concerns Irish aviation will 'play catchup' to UK if passenger cap continues to hinder growth

CORK AIRPORT is currently Ireland’s fastest growing airport following an increase in passenger numbers over the past month.

Figures released this week show the airport welcomed seven per cent more passengers in January versus the same month last year.

However, the number of passengers that passed through Dublin Airport's terminals was flat in January, at 2.1 million, due to the impact of the 32 million passenger cap in place at the site.

daa, the operator of both Dublin and Cork Airports, release the figures this week.

"Cork Airport's impressive passenger growth is a clear indicator of the airport's vital role in supporting jobs in tourism, business and internationally trading companies right across the South of Ireland,” daa CEO Kenny Jacobs said.

“daa is committed to supporting Cork Airport to grow to five million passengers a year within the next decade” he added, stating: “We’ve lots of exciting plans including investing in expanding the terminal facilities as well as investing in infrastructure."

Regarding the less favourable position at Dublin Airport, Mr Jacobs said they “had a strong month even with Storm Éowyn, but the cap storm shows no sign of abating”.

“January was the second month running where passenger numbers were lower or flat year-on-year despite huge demand from both passengers and airlines to fly in and out of Dublin Airport,” he said.

“This is consistent with industry predictions that Ireland would be the only country among the top 20 European countries in air travel to show a decline in scheduled seat capacity in Q1 2025 vs Q1 2024.

Mr Jacobs added: “Meanwhile, across the Irish sea, the UK government has announced its support for the expansion of Heathrow to unlock growth and make the UK more connected.

“It’s also pressing on with plans to grow capacity at Stansted, Luton, Gatwick and London City airports. A key element of the UK approach is to speed up their planning system to back those building for the UK’s future.

"daa welcomes the new Irish government’s commitment to working with all stakeholders to resolve the cap that is dragging on Dublin’s development and to speeding up major infrastructure development to grow jobs, connectivity and tourism.

“Ireland has long been regarded as an aviation pioneer and innovator, we want to be setting the standard rather than playing catchup with our neighbours.”