Taoiseach pledges Ireland’s support for ceasefire in Ukraine ahead of Trump's Putin summit

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has pledged Ireland’s support for peace talks aimed at bringing an end to the war in Ukraine.

Mr Martin attended an online leaders’ meeting of the Coalition of the Willing held yesterday (August 13) in support of war-torn Ukraine.

Convened by President of France Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the meeting was held ahead of a US-Russia Summit taking place in Alaska tomorrow (August 15).

“At a critical time for Ukraine and Europe, I joined my fellow leaders of the Coalition of the Willing to discuss recent developments and the ongoing engagement with our US partners ahead of President Trump’s meeting with President Putin,” the Taoiseach said after the meeting.

“We also heard from President Zelenskyy who briefed us on the situation on the ground in Ukraine and the needs of Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against ongoing Russian aggression.

“The initiative of President Trump towards ending Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and achieving a just and lasting peace was warmly welcomed,” he added.

“We agreed that unity is vital and that close transatlantic coordination will continue as part of our efforts to secure a ceasefire and a durable peace.

During the meeting, the leaders agreed that any peace deal must have Ukraine’s involvement.

“Recalling the EU leaders’ statement of 12 August, there was agreement that the people of Ukraine must have the freedom to decide their future and that the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine,” Mr Martin said.

“Any diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine and Europe’s security,” he added.

The leaders further agreed that any “meaningful negotiations on a just and lasting peace should be preceded by a ceasefire”, the Taoiseach confirmed.

“We committed to continue to provide political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine,” he added.

“There was also agreement to maintain pressure on Russia to agree to an unconditional ceasefire, including through the use of sanctions and other economic measures.”

Mr Martin claimed a “human dimension” must be at the heart of any peace deal.

“I believe that the human dimension must be a key component of a just and lasting peace for Ukraine,” he said.

“The Ukrainian children abducted by Russia must be returned to their families and communities,” he explained.

“Ireland will continue to support Ukraine, both bilaterally and through the EU, on its path towards EU membership and in its efforts to achieve a just and durable peace,” he added.