Ed Sheeran will fly two fans to his Cyprus gig from anywhere in the world to support London Irish charity

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 26: Ed Sheeran performs with The Offspring on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo on May 26, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

A CHARITY in London which provides services for the Irish community across the city is raffling a once in a lifetime prize in its latest fundraising drive.

The London Irish Centre (LIC) in Camden is offering the chance for one lucky person – and their friend – to meet global superstar Ed Sheeran on his world tour.

Sheeran, whose own family roots lie in Belfast and Wexford, is a patron of the LIC.

Now he is offering a rare opportunity to attend his gig in Cyprus this September, and meet him backstage, in the hopes of raising much needed funds for the charity.

“I am running a competition for the London Irish Centre, to meet me in Cyprus,” Sheeran said of the competition.

“The charity does so much good within the cultural space in London, so yeah, enter and I’ll see you there,” he added.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for you and a friend to come to Larnaca on September 7 and meet Ed Sheeran backstage on his world tour,” the LIC explained as the fundraising competition went live this month.

“We’ve teamed up with our incredible patron, Ed Sheeran, to give a lucky fan and their friend an opportunity they’ll never forget,” they added.

“You and a friend could win the chance to be flown from anywhere in the world to Ed Sheeran’s sold-out show in Larnaca, Cyprus on September 7,” they explained.

“As well as flights, hotels, and tickets to the show, you’ll get backstage for a private meet-and-greet with Ed.”

It costs just £10 per ticket to enter the prize draw and all money raised goes directly to the LIC’s services.

You can enter as many times as you like, but you have to be quick as the competition closes at 11.59pm on July 31.

Sheeran's Mathematics Tour is currently underway, with the singer performing in Malta yesterday and moving on to Tenerife this weekend.

