‘It’s what I grew up with': Ed Sheeran confirms he ‘identifies culturally’ as Irish

GLOBAL popstar Ed Sheeran has confirmed he “identifies culturally” as Irish.

The 34-year-old singer, who has produced countless hits in a career which has now stretched over more than a decade, was born in Halifax, West Yorkshire but raised in Suffolk.

His father’s family hails from Belfast in Northern Ireland and his mother’s side are all from Co. Wexford in the south.

This week, in a podcast interview with Louis Theroux, Sheeran confirmed that despite being born in England, he identifies as Irish.

“I class my culture as Irish. That that's what I grew up with,” he told The Louis Theroux Podcast.

“You know, my mom's family is very, very small, it's her and her parents,” he explained.

“And my dad's family is, he's got seven brothers and sisters, which is massive.

“So, we'd spend all of our holidays in Ireland.”

The singer references his Irish roots in his hit Galway Girl, which was released on St Patrick’s Day in 2017, and Nancy Mulligan – a song about his Irish grandmother in Co. Wexford, which was released that same year.

He is also patron of the London Irish Centre (LIC), in Camden, where his long-term friend Gary Dunne, who taught him how to use a loop pedal in his music, was formerly Arts Director.

Sheeran was awarded the Freedom of the City of London in 2022 for his contribution to the city and his work with LIC.

During his chat with Theroux, the star further confirmed that much of his musical inspiration comes from his roots in the Emerald Isle.

“My first musical experiences were in Ireland” he said.

“I grew up with trad music in the house.

“So, I do like, I identify culturally as Irish, but I was obviously born and raised in Britain.

“I don't overthink it,” he adds, “but I do feel like my culture is something that I'm really proud of and grew up with and want to express.

“And I feel like just because I was born in Britain doesn't necessarily mean that I have to just be British.

“There's loads of people that I know that are half this or a quarter that.”

Sheeran went on to to confirm that he is “protective” of the Irish culture, “in some respects” but “I also see the flaws of it”.

He added that “when England are playing, I support England” acknowledging that “yeah, there's a lot” to manage as a person who identifies as being Irish while living in Britain.

“But I think that's allowed,” he added.

“I don't think there's any rules to it.

“It should be how you feel and how you were raised and what you are leaning into it.”

When asked by Theroux “Do you get a lot of love in Ireland?” Sheeran said: “Yeah. I'd say it's basically my second home musically.

“I'd say Ireland is the place that I am most successful musically," he added.

