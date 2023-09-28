EncroChat dealer who influenced supply of drugs into Ireland jailed for 11 years

A MAN who influenced the supply of drugs into Ireland has been jailed for storing £81,000 of drugs at a container yard in Manchester.

Callum Buckley, of Weybridge Avenue, was sentenced to 11 years behind bars after being found guilty of storing cannabis, amphetamines and cocaine in a storage container.

Boxes located inside the container were addressed to his family’s property in Miles Platting and his name was found on the rental agreement when it was raided by police on February 20, 2021.

An investigation by Greater Manchester Police got underway, which identified Buckley, 32, as the owner of the EncroChat handle ‘Peptalk’.

A review of his phone revealed that Buckley had played a leading part in organised crime that involved the supply of Class A drugs to associates across England and that he had a direct influence upon the supply of these drugs into Ireland.

Buckley, referring to himself as ‘Cal’ and disclosing his home address in the messages, would send and receive photographs showing blocks of cocaine, which he was buying each week for £42,000.

He also discussed the sale of heroin and cannabis valued at £11,000 and £5,000 respectively and at one stage he told an associate of a shipment of these drugs into Ireland worth an approximate £200,000.

Buckley was arrested on September 15, 2022, following a raid at his property.

During the search a high number of designer clothing, footwear and a gold Rolex Yacht Master watch were seized by officers, with a total value of £53,000.

Buckley pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis, possession with intent to supply cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis and money laundering.

He was sentenced at Manchester City Crown Court yesterday (September 27), to 11 years in prison.

Speaking after his sentencing, Detective Constable Chris Anders, of GMP’s City of Manchester Challenger North team, said: “Buckley was using the EncroChat device to converse with other criminals under the guise of the handle ‘Peptalk’ and alike other criminals before him, he believed that his criminality was protected by the encrypted device.

“We could see from the messages that Buckley had criminal contacts from as far as Luton, Bedfordshire in order to supply significant amounts of heroin and cocaine that was on a national scale, and that he had a direct influence upon the supply of these drugs into Ireland.

“He sent messages that he was travelling once a week to buy blocks of cocaine worth £42,000, at a time when the country was in a national lockdown due to Coronavirus and families couldn’t see their loved ones,” he added.

“The disruption of the EncroChat device enabled us to see first-hand the scale of Buckley’s criminality, which he was reaping the rewards of.

“Today’s sentencing is a clear reminder to criminals that they cannot hide behind these devices forever and that they will be prosecuted and sent to prison for a substantial amount of time."