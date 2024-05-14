‘Every second counts’: Defibrillators installed at every fire station across Northern Ireland

DEFIBRILLATORS have been installed at every fire station in Northern Ireland to extend public access to the potentially life-saving devices.

The machines are now available at all 67 stations that are in operation across the country, as well as at the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) headquarters in Lisburn.

“Our commitment to equipping every fire station with a defibrillator is a testament to our dedication to public safety across Northern Ireland and our role as a vital player in the collective effort to save lives during emergencies,” Chairperson of the NIFRS Board, Jay Colville, said.

Studies show that the use of a defibrillator within three to five minutes of someone having a heart attack can increase their chances of survival to 50 per cent.

“Defibrillators help save lives and anyone can use one,” James Cant, CEO at the Resuscitation Council UK, said.

“They tell you exactly what to do, no training is needed,” he added.

“If someone is having a cardiac arrest, it simply needs to be switched on and it will talk the person through each step – it’s like having an expert in the room.”

Each of the newly installed defibrillators has now been added to ‘The Circuit’, where Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) Ambulance Control can direct members of the public to the nearest available device to help someone experiencing a cardiac arrest.

“Our stations are at the centre of the community which makes them easily accessible to the public and will enhance the availability of initial emergency equipment in the event of a cardiac arrest,” NIFRS Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings said.

“The equipment is intended for public use for anyone to access at Fire Stations in an emergency,” he confirmed.

“This is very welcome news for communities right across Northern Ireland,” Health Minister Robin Swann said.

“We know that every second counts when someone has a cardiac arrest and getting prompt access to a defibrillator, alongside CPR, will give them the best chance of survival.

“That’s why the investment by the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service is so important.

“It means there are now an additional 68 defibrillators installed across the region, available to the public for use in an emergency situation.

“The Fire & Rescue Service provides a vital service to the public 24/7 and I want to commend them for making this hugely important investment.”