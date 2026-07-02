‘Extremely rare’ Irish banknotes set to fetch high price at auction

THREE ‘extremely rare’ Irish banknotes are expected to fetch a high price when they go under the hammer this month.

The notes, which all bear the serial number 000001, will be among the lots up for auction at Noonans next week.

Described as “extremely special” by the London auctioneers, the trio are a set of Ploughman notes, in £10, £5 and £1 denominations, which were issued by the Royal Bank of Ireland.

They are expected to fetch £8k-£10k, £6k - £7k and £4k - £5k respectively.

“Given the rarity, condition and serial number, we believe this set of £1, £5 and £10 are arguably the finest set of Irish notes ever offered at auction,” Ted Edmunds, Banknote Specialist at Noonans, said.

Among the Scottish section of the auction is a Pudsey £5 note from the Bank of Scotland, dating from July 2015, with the serial number PUDSEY05.

It has been estimated to fetch anything from £5k to £7k.

“The ‘Pudsey’ notes are the rarest polymer banknotes ever issued,” Andrew Pattison, Head of Noonans’ Banknote Department, explained.

“In the decade since they were first auctioned for Children In Need, the value of the mere 50 notes produced has rocketed, and collectors are sure to be willing to bid heavily for this example with serial number 5.”

The notes will be up for auction at Noonans' British and Irish Banknotes Sale on July 8.