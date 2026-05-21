Rare photo of Oscar Wilde as a student at Oxford fetches high price at auction

AN OLD photo of Oscar Wilde as a student at Oxford has sold for nearly €6k at auction.

The image, discovered in an old Victorian photo album, went under the hammer at Dominic Winters Auctioneers yesterday in their Photographs, Posters & Postcards, Autographs, Documents & Ephemera sale.

The Dublin-born writer features in the album in a group photograph taken in 1876 when he was a student at Oxford University’s Magdalen College.

It sold for £5,308.80 against an estimate of £3k-£5k.

“We were delighted by the strong interest in this rare early image of Oscar Wilde, which offered a compelling glimpse into his Oxford years,” Chris Albury, specialist at Dominic Winter auctioneers, said today.

“Fresh discoveries with this level of historical importance are increasingly rare and collectors clearly responded to the opportunity,” he added.

Wilde arrived at Oxford as an undergraduate in 1874 and graduated four years later.

The group photograph, which features both students and teachers, was taken in the Cloisters of Magdalen College, when Wilde would have been 21 or 22 years old.

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