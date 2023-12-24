'Fairytale' misses out on Christmas no. 1 spot but New York venue will host birthday tribute for late Shane MacGowan

THE POGUES song Fairytale of New York has missed out on the Christmas no. 1 spot in Britain and Ireland, despite hopes it would top the charts in honour of late singer Shane MacGowan.

However, a theatre in New York has organised a birthday tribute for the star with a Christmas Day showing of the documentary, Crock of Gold.

The IFC Center will screen the 2020 film about MacGowan's life on December 25 and December 26, with an introduction from his friend, Shane Doyle.

Chart battle

In Ireland, Fairytale of New York had ended Noah Kahan's four-week run at the top of the charts for the week ending December 7.

However, the American's song Stick Man regained the top spot the following week and retained its place when the charts were released on Friday, meaning it will be no. 1 on Christmas Day.

'Fairytale' finished the week at no. 2, with Wham!'s Last Christmas one place behind.

In Britain, the Wham! hit finished the week at no. 1, meaning the song will be top of the charts on Christmas Day for the first time since its release in 1984.

Fairytale of New York had risen to no. 4 in Britain for the week ending December 7 but had slipped to no. 6 when the Christmas charts were released on Friday.

However, a new limited-edition vinyl release of the record saw vital finds raised for homeless charity, the Dublin Simon Community.

On Wham!'s success, Andrew Ridgeley said the feat fulfilled a dream of late former bandmate George Michael.

"Last Christmas has finally ascended to the much-cherished and sought-after Official Christmas Number 1, which was always the main goal," he told the Official Charts.

"George would be beside himself [that] after all of these years, [we've] finally obtained Christmas Number 1.

"Yog [George] said that he wrote Last Christmas with the intention of writing a Christmas Number 1. It's mission accomplished!"

'Big-screen homage'

While Fairytale of New York may not be top of the charts on MacGowan's birthday tomorrow, Pogues fans in New York can catch a big-screen showing of a documentary about the star.

Billed as 'a birthday tribute to the late Shane MacGowan', the IFC Center on Sixth Avenue will host two screenings of Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan.

It is the first theatrical showing of Julian Temple's film in the city since its release in 2020, with an original run scuppered by Covid restrictions.

"On the occasion of what would have been MacGowan's 66th birthday, IFC Center is proud to finally bring New Yorkers a big-screen homage to this larger-than-life talent taken from us too soon," said the venue.

Produced by MacGowan's wife Victoria Mary Clarke and pal Johnny Depp, the film examines MacGowan's early years in Ireland and London, charting the formation of The Pogues and detailing his later life.

It is described as 'a vision of the world through the eyes of the great punk poet himself and an intimate cast of close friends and family members'.

The film is being screened at 7.25pm on Christmas Day and St Stephen's Day, with tickets available from the IFC Center website.