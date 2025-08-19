Man arrested in investigation into ‘vigilantes’ targeting people ‘based on skin colour’
POLICE investigating alleged vigilante behaviour in Belfast have arrested a man.

The 37-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and causing criminal damage and is now being held in custody the PSNI confirmed in a statement.

“The activity of these individuals has been generating fear in the community, and it has to stop,” District Commander Superintendent Gavin Kirkpatrick said.

“They are confronting and intimidating innocent members of the public, largely on the basis of the colour of their skin,” he added.

“Those involved have neither the legal nor the moral authority to do this,” Supt Kirkpatrick explained.

“It is the responsibility of the Police Service to enforce the law in Northern Ireland.

The police force confirmed it has deployed additional targeted police patrols in east Belfast over the past week to “engage, challenge and monitor these groups and provide reassurance to the community”.

“We have made one arrest and our investigations are continuing,” Supt Kirkpatrick said.

“I want to urge anyone who has been a victim of these groups to report it to police.

“We will robustly deal with any offences brought to us.”

He added: “Let me be very clear, these groups are not protecting the community from anything.

“In reality these groups are frustrating our efforts to provide a policing service to the people of east Belfast by forcing us to redirect our limited resources to monitoring them. I urge everyone involved in this type of activity to stop.

“I would encourage anyone with any information which could assist Police to contact us on 101 or report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

