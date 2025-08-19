Public in Northern Ireland urged to be vigilant after Asian hornet found in Co. Cork

THE public in Northern Ireland has been urged to be vigilant after an Asian hornet was found in southern Ireland.

Last week Ireland’s National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) confirmed the sighting and subsequent capture of an Asian hornet in the Cork area.

Native to Southeast Asia, the hornet has spread through continental Europe and poses a major ecological risk, with a single nest able to devastate local honeybee populations.

Ireland has remained largely free from the invasive species; however, this month’s sighting has led the government to establish a new task force, the Asian Hornet Management Group.

Although the species is a threat to biodiversity, it does not pose a significant public health risk.

Described as a “highly effective predator” of honeybees, wasps and other important pollinators, such as hoverflies, the Asian hornet boasts colonies which consist of up to 10,000 individuals per season - meaning they can rapidly decimate bee numbers.

Due to its aggressive nature and feeding habits, it could have a serious impact on native insect biodiversity and on pollination more widely.

“This recent sighting acts as a timely reminder of the potential for the Asian hornet to reach Northern Ireland,” a Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) spokesperson said this week.

“This is the second confirmed record of Asian hornet in Ireland, with the National Parks and Wildlife Service continuing its monitoring to determine whether this is an isolated individual or part of a larger population,” they add.

“While there have been no confirmed sightings in Northern Ireland to date, a precautionary approach is essential here.

“Members of the public and local beekeepers are asked to remain vigilant for sightings of the Asian hornet.

“Early detection and nest destruction are critical to achieving eradication following any confirmed sighting.

“The NIEA is working in partnership with NPWS and the National Biodiversity Data Centre to address the threat posed by Asian Hornet, as part of the Shared Island Biosecurity and Invasive Species Initiative, which will help ensure that the island of Ireland is well prepared.”