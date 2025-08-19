Chimneys revealed as top cause of house fires in Ireland

CHIMNEYS were the top cause of house fires recorded in Ireland last year.

New figures reveal that chimneys, flues, hot ashes and soot were the top cause of the fires which took hold at homes across the country in 2024.

Fires occurring due to malicious intent and rubbish burning also featured highly in the statistics published this week, which were compiled by the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management, in the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The findings are based on data provided by fire services across the country.

They show that Irish fire brigades attended almost 20,000 fires last year, in locations including domestic buildings, industrial facilities, motor vehicles, forest and grassland areas and outdoor rubbish sites as well as on ships and aircraft.

Electrical wiring and electrical equipment, cooking and heating all featured among the causes of fires that took hold in Irish homes.

The data also confirmed 25 people died in 2024 due to house fires, 21 of whom were aged 55 or over.

“My condolences to the families and friends of people who have lost their lives to fires,” Keith Leonard, National Director for Fire and Emergency Management said.

“The data published provides a useful insight to the top causes of fire and shows the breadth the work carried out by our fire services,” he added.

“I hope that publishing this data will remind all of us of the need for vigilance and the importance of fire prevention and safety measures.

“I would also like to commend the fantastic work of our fire brigades not only in attendance at fire incidents but also for their role in fire prevention and inspection.”

Mr Leonard went on to urge all homeowners to ensure they have working smoke alarms fitted in their properties.

“Our core message is to fit a working smoke alarm and test it weekly, have your chimney cleaned and have an escape plan for your household should a fire break out,” he said.

"We can see from these figures that fatalities due to fire incidents are higher amongst those aged 55 and over," he added.

“I would encourage all of us to think of older neighbours and relatives and the next time you are in their homes, check that they have a working smoke alarm – the most important piece of fire safety equipment for the home.”