‘Turning point’ for Glencar as it completes renovation of iconic British film studios

AN Irish-founded construction firm has completed a significant renovation of the oldest film studio still in operation in Britain.

Glencar has just handed over the newly redeveloped Ealing Studios in west London.

The project, which they won in 2022 and began work on in January 2024, has seen them transform the site, which was founded in 1902 and is the UK’s oldest continually operational film studio.

Over the years movies made at the site include Bridget Jones, St. Trinians’ and The Theory of Everything.

Following their extensive development, the studios now have a new 14,000 sq ft piled steel-frame sound stage, two new workshop buildings and over 34,000 sq ft of new production offices.

The building also boasts a new art deco-inspired arrival hub and public-facing site reception.

The 18-month project, which was undertaken while the studio remained in operation, came to a close this month.

“Throughout the programme, Glencar worked closely with the Ealing Studios operations team to maintain live filming and ensure that existing site tenants remained unaffected,” the Hertfordshire based firm confirmed as they handed over the building.

“This project represents a turning point for Glencar,” said the firm’s CEO Eddie McGillycuddy.

“It shows our ability to deliver complex, high-specification schemes in live, urban environments — combining sustainability, technical precision and a deep understanding of operational needs in the creative industries,” he added.

Founded in 2016, by McGillycuddy and Chris Gleave, Glencar grew quickly into a multi award-winning business.

McGillycuddy’s father Pat McGillycuddy, hails from Glencar in Co. Kerry.