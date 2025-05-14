Family of murder victim pay tribute to 'proud Irishman' who died after being robbed in London
News

John Mackey died in hospital two days after being robbed (Image: via Met Police)

THE FAMILY of an elderly Irishman who died after being robbed in London have paid tribute to their 'funny and charming' loved one.

John Mackey, 87, was taken to hospital following the incident in Goodchild Road in the Manor House district of Hackney shortly before 6pm on Tuesday, May 6.

Sadly, the Co. Kilkenny native passed away in hospital two days later.

Peter Augustine, 58, of Green Lanes, Hornsey, Haringey was charged on Friday with murder and robbery and has been remanded in custody.

In a statement today, the Metropolitan Police revealed that Mr Mackey would be laid to rest in Ireland.

"John was a proud Irishman and an innocent member of the public, and was walking back home after running errands when he was the victim of this tragic incident," said Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, who is leading the investigation.

"His family tell us he was one of 11 children. He was born in Callan, Co. Kilkenny, Ireland and moved to London in the 1950s.

"He was uncle to a remarkable 22 nieces and nephews and a brother to his remaining four siblings, they will all miss him.

"John's family describe him as funny and charming. He was a life-long Arsenal fan, who was adored by his family and was loved by his local community.

"His family will join John on one final trip back to Ireland where he'll be laid to rest.

"I would like to reassure the local community that a man has been charged and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with John's death."

