Hundreds of drivers have speeding fines revoked due to ‘human error’

HUNDREDS of drivers in Ireland will have speeding fines revoked due to “human error”, gardai have confirmed.

The police force is in the process of writing to motorists to inform them that fines and penalty points issued to them for speeding offences on the N25 in Kilkenny will be revoked.

Some 914 fixed charge notices issued from a static speed safety camera between May 30 to June 30 are being revoked due to an error with the offence location.

“Following a query on June 30, 2025, An Garda Síochána confirmed an error with the offence location on Fixed Charge Notices emanating from the Static Safety Camera located on the N25, Kilkenny,” the force confirmed in a statement.

“This error is a result of human error when inputting the offence location onto the processing system,” they added.

“The error was rectified immediately upon its discovery on June 30 and the static safety camera resumed operations with detections from the July 4, 2025 being valid.”

Of the 914 fixed charge notices issued 128 notices were paid and penalty points applied, 56 were paid however the error was identified prior to penalty points being applied, and of the remaining 730 notices that were issued, no payment was made prior to the error being identified, therefore no penalty points were applied.

“An Garda Síochána takes full responsibility for this error and have completed a review of all offence locations associated with Static and Average Safety Cameras,” the force confirmed.

This error only affected the static camera on the N25.

"An Garda Síochána is very conscious of our statutory responsibility for road safety and is committed to delivering a professional policing service to enforcement of speeding via a variety of speed safety cameras,” Chief Superintendent Roads Policing, David Harrington said.

“This error is very much regretted,” he added.

“An Garda Síochána continues to work steadfastly with all our partners in Road Safety endeavouring to reduce the human toll of road deaths and serious injuries on our roads.”