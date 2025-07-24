Witness appeal after man left seriously injured in Kilkenny collision

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses after a man was left seriously injured in a collision in Kilkenny.

Officers were called to a single-vehicle incident on the M9 southbound at Paulstown at 8.10pm last night (July 24).

The driver, a man aged in his 30s, is being treated for serious injuries at St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin.

No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealing for anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward.

“Any persons who were on the M9 before the Paulstown exit between 8:00pm and 8:20pm and who may have witnessed the incident should contact investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

“Any road users who were travelling in this vicinity at the time, and who may have camera footage including dash cam, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they added.

Gardaí can be contacted at Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.