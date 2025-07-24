Witness appeal after man left seriously injured in Kilkenny collision
News

Witness appeal after man left seriously injured in Kilkenny collision

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses after a man was left seriously injured in a collision in Kilkenny.

Officers were called to a single-vehicle incident on the M9 southbound at Paulstown at 8.10pm last night (July 24).

The driver, a man aged in his 30s, is being treated for serious injuries at St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin.

No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealing for anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward.

“Any persons who were on the M9 before the Paulstown exit between 8:00pm and 8:20pm and who may have witnessed the incident should contact investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

“Any road users who were travelling in this vicinity at the time, and who may have camera footage including dash cam, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they added.

Gardaí can be contacted at Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

See More: Collision, Kilkenny, Witness Appeal

Related
News 1 week ago

Teenager injured in Galway collision dies in hospital

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 week ago

Teenager in ‘critical condition’ in hospital following Galway collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 weeks ago

Man arrested following serious collision between car and motorcycle

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
Business 7 hours ago

Top chef ‘thrilled’ to take on dual role at leading Northern Irish hotel group

By: Fiona Audley

News 8 hours ago

Investigation launched after masked men rob shop

By: Fiona Audley

News 18 hours ago

Tánaiste says conditions in Gaza have reached 'new depths of despair and misery'

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 20 hours ago

Investigation launched after listeriosis death following 'extensive outbreak'

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 21 hours ago

Update: Two children and a woman dead after Co. Fermanagh shooting

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 22 hours ago

Northern Ireland launches its first self-driving bus in Belfast

By: Mark Murphy