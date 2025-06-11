Irishman murdered in London to be laid to rest in native Co. Kilkenny

AN IRISHMAN who was murdered in London last month is to be laid to rest in his native Co. Kilkenny in accordance with his wishes.

John Mackey, 87, who lived in Finsbury Park, died in hospital on Thursday, May 8, two days after an alleged robbery in Goodchild Road in the Manor House district of Hackney.

A statement from police described the Callan native as a 'proud Irishman' and said his family would join him 'on one final trip back to Ireland where he'll be laid to rest'.

A funeral notice on rip.ie has now confirmed that Mr Mackey's funeral will take place in his home town in two weeks' time.

The Requiem Mass will be held at the Church of the Assumption in Callan on Thursday, June 26, followed by burial in Kilbride Cemetery.

"Remembered with love by his friends and neighbours in London," read the notice.

"A kind, gentle and charming man."

It added: "Back home in Callan as he wished."

Mr Mackey, one of 11 children, moved to London in the 1950s and is survived by four siblings.

Following the Irishman's death, 58-year-old Peter Augustine, of Green Lanes, Hornsey, Haringey was charged with murder and robbery and remanded in custody.