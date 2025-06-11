Irishman murdered in London to be laid to rest in native Co. Kilkenny
News

Irishman murdered in London to be laid to rest in native Co. Kilkenny

AN IRISHMAN who was murdered in London last month is to be laid to rest in his native Co. Kilkenny in accordance with his wishes.

John Mackey, 87, who lived in Finsbury Park, died in hospital on Thursday, May 8, two days after an alleged robbery in Goodchild Road in the Manor House district of Hackney.

A statement from police described the Callan native as a 'proud Irishman' and said his family would join him 'on one final trip back to Ireland where he'll be laid to rest'.

A funeral notice on rip.ie has now confirmed that Mr Mackey's funeral will take place in his home town in two weeks' time.

The Requiem Mass will be held at the Church of the Assumption in Callan on Thursday, June 26, followed by burial in Kilbride Cemetery.

"Remembered with love by his friends and neighbours in London," read the notice.

"A kind, gentle and charming man."

It added: "Back home in Callan as he wished."

Mr Mackey, one of 11 children, moved to London in the 1950s and is survived by four siblings.

Following the Irishman's death, 58-year-old Peter Augustine, of Green Lanes, Hornsey, Haringey was charged with murder and robbery and remanded in custody.

See More: Callan, John Mackey, Kilkenny

Related

'They now have a life worth living': Two neglected and abandoned donkeys rescued in Kilkenny
News 4 years ago

'They now have a life worth living': Two neglected and abandoned donkeys rescued in Kilkenny

By: Rachael O'Connor

Arrest after American woman dies in collision near Giant's Causeway
News 1 hour ago

Arrest after American woman dies in collision near Giant's Causeway

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish rugby stars line out to help raise £1m for children's cancer charity
News 1 hour ago

Irish rugby stars line out to help raise £1m for children's cancer charity

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

New plan revealed to modernise construction sector in Ireland
Business 1 day ago

New plan revealed to modernise construction sector in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Sisk begins construction work on Great Ormond Street children’s cancer centre
Business 1 day ago

Sisk begins construction work on Great Ormond Street children’s cancer centre

By: Fiona Audley

Taoiseach ‘shocked and appalled’ as 10 people die in school shooting in Austria
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach ‘shocked and appalled’ as 10 people die in school shooting in Austria

By: Fiona Audley

Archaeologists discover the first fully intact Roman pottery in north Dublin
Irish History 1 day ago

Archaeologists discover the first fully intact Roman pottery in north Dublin

By: Mark Murphy

Legacy of Magdalene laundries explored in new exhibition
News 1 day ago

Legacy of Magdalene laundries explored in new exhibition

By: Fiona Audley

Irish chicken farmer stars in new M&S advertising campaign
Business 1 day ago

Irish chicken farmer stars in new M&S advertising campaign

By: Fiona Audley