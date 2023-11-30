Family of Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan confirm his death, aged 65
News

Family of Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan confirm his death, aged 65

SHANE MACGOWAN has died at the age of 65 following a lengthy battle with illness.

The Pogues frontman, who became a worldwide name after his hit single with Kirsty MacColl Fairytale of New York was released in 1987, had been in and out of hospital in recent years.

In December 2022 he was diagnosed with encephalitis, a rare but dangerous condition that causes the brain to inflame.

Victoria Mary Clarke and husband Shane MacGowan pictured earlier this year in his Dublin hospital bed (Pic: Twitter)

Last week he returned home after a five month stint in hospital, during which his wife Victoria Mary Clarke revealed his Pogues bandmates and a slew of other stars had been to visit him.

The singer, who was born in Tunbridge Wells in Kent on Christmas Day 1957 to Irish parents, later moved to Dublin, where he died at home this morning, his family have confirmed.

In a statement they said: “It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Shane MacFGowan.

“Shane died peacefully at 3am this morning, November 30, with his wife Victoria and family by his side.”

They added: “Prayers and the last rites were read, which gave comfort to his family."

MacGowan is survived by his wife Victoria, his sister Siobhan, his father Maurice, family and a large circle of friends.”

Shane MacGowan pictured at his wedding to Victoria Mary Clarke in 2018

Further details will be announced, the family confirmed, before asking for “privacy at this very sad time”.

See More: Pogues, Shane MacGowan

Related

Pogues singer Shane MacGowan on road to recovery after stint in intensive care
News 4 months ago

Pogues singer Shane MacGowan on road to recovery after stint in intensive care

By: Fiona Audley

Shane MacGowan defends controversial 'Fairytale of New York' lyrics
News 3 years ago

Shane MacGowan defends controversial 'Fairytale of New York' lyrics

By: Jack Beresford

'His instinct and intelligence made him a great manager' - legendary Pogues manager Frank Murray has died
News 6 years ago

'His instinct and intelligence made him a great manager' - legendary Pogues manager Frank Murray has died

By: Siobhan Breatnach

Latest

Garda Commissioner says force must 'evolve' tactics in wake of Dublin rioting as he rejects resignation calls
News 15 hours ago

Garda Commissioner says force must 'evolve' tactics in wake of Dublin rioting as he rejects resignation calls

By: Gerard Donaghy

Lazio fans display anti-Irish banner during Champions League game with Celtic
News 18 hours ago

Lazio fans display anti-Irish banner during Champions League game with Celtic

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police investigate reports of racist hate crimes in Co. Antrim town
News 19 hours ago

Police investigate reports of racist hate crimes in Co. Antrim town

By: Gerard Donaghy

Birmingham families' renewed hope
News 1 day ago

Birmingham families' renewed hope

By: Peter Kelly

The Irish Post Awards go mainstream
News 1 day ago

The Irish Post Awards go mainstream

By: Irish Post