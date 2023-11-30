Family of Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan confirm his death, aged 65

SHANE MACGOWAN has died at the age of 65 following a lengthy battle with illness.

The Pogues frontman, who became a worldwide name after his hit single with Kirsty MacColl Fairytale of New York was released in 1987, had been in and out of hospital in recent years.

In December 2022 he was diagnosed with encephalitis, a rare but dangerous condition that causes the brain to inflame.

Last week he returned home after a five month stint in hospital, during which his wife Victoria Mary Clarke revealed his Pogues bandmates and a slew of other stars had been to visit him.

The singer, who was born in Tunbridge Wells in Kent on Christmas Day 1957 to Irish parents, later moved to Dublin, where he died at home this morning, his family have confirmed.

In a statement they said: “It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Shane MacFGowan.

“Shane died peacefully at 3am this morning, November 30, with his wife Victoria and family by his side.”

They added: “Prayers and the last rites were read, which gave comfort to his family."

MacGowan is survived by his wife Victoria, his sister Siobhan, his father Maurice, family and a large circle of friends.”

Further details will be announced, the family confirmed, before asking for “privacy at this very sad time”.