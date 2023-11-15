Wife of Shane MacGowan thanks his Pogues bandmates for visiting star in hospital

THE WIFE of Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan has taken to social media to thank well-wishers as the singer continues to receive hospital treatment.

MacGowan, who was diagnosed with encephalitis last December, was admitted to intensive care in June and has been in hospital since.

His wife Victoria Mary Clarke has shared a picture of the Fairytale of New York singer in his hospital bed wearing breathing apparatus, as she sent 'love and prayers' to all those struggling.

She also revealed his Pogues bandmates Spider Stacy and Terry Woods had been to check in on the 65-year-old.

"I just wanted to say a massive thanks to everyone who has been messaging me and @ShaneMacGowan and thank you @spiderstacy and Terry Woods for coming to visit him," she posted on Twitter.

She added: “Love and prayers for everyone who is struggling right now, hang in there!”

Earlier this year, Clarke revealed that other stars had been to visit her husband, including Irish singers Imelda May and Daniel O'Donnell as well as Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie.

MacGowan, who was born in England on Christmas Day 1957 to Irish parents, spent the festive season last year resting up at home after a spell in hospital.

He had been admitted earlier in December with what turned out to be shingles but the infection spread to his eye.

Further tests revealed he was suffering from encephalitis, a rare but dangerous condition that sees the brain becoming inflamed.

MacGowan has largely been confined to a wheelchair since 2015 after breaking his pelvis in a fall while leaving a studio in Dublin.