Pogues singer Shane MacGowan on road to recovery after stint in intensive care
News

Victoria Mary Clarke and husband Shane MacGowan pictured in his Dublin hospital bed (Pic: Twitter)

THE wife of Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan has confirmed that he is on the mend after weeks spent in an intensive care unit in a Dublin hospital.

MacGowan, who was born in London on Christmas Day in 1957, was diagnosed with encephalitis last December after spending time in hospital with shingles.

Last month the 65-year-old, who lives in Dublin with his wife Victoria Mary Clarke, was back in hospital, where he has been in an intensive care unit for an undisclosed condition until this week.

In a smily selfie, wife Victoria confirmed to fans that he is now out of the ICU and on a ward at the hospital.

“I just wanted to thank everyone who is sending love and prayers for Shane MacGowan” she said.

“We really appreciate it and bless all of your and anyone anywhere who is having health challenges,” she added.

