Female cyclist in her 70s dies in collision in Co. Monaghan

A CYCLIST has died following a collision with a car in Co. Monaghan on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Cootehill Road, close to Monaghan town, at around 1.20pm.

The cyclist, a woman in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was taken to Monaghan Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place.

Gardaí have asked anyone with camera footage and who was in the area between 12.30pm and 1.30pm on Saturday to make the footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.