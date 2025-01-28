Young man left fighting for life following collision in Monaghan

A YOUNG man has been left fighting for his life in hospital following a serious collision in Co. Monaghan.

The single vehicle incident happened on the R186 on the northern side of Tydavnet village towards Clogher at some time between 12.50am and 3am on January 27.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda with life-threatening injuries.

He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he is in a critical condition, Gardaí have confirmed in a statement.

The police force has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area of the R186 north of Tydavnet village, between the hours of 12.50am and 3am, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77240, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”