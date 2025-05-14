Mother says there is 'no justice' as driver sentenced over death of two girls in Co. Monaghan collision

A WOMAN whose daughter and her best friend died in a collision on the way to their debs ball has said there is 'no justice' after the driver was jailed for seven years.

Theresa McCann was speaking outside Monaghan Circuit Court today after 61-year-old Anthony McGinn was sentenced over the collision, which occurred on July 31, 2023.

Ms McCann's daughter Kiea, 17, and her best friend Dlava Mohammed, 16, died after the car being driven by McGinn collided with a tree.

The court heard McGinn had been driving at almost double the 80km/h speed limit just before the collision on the N54 at Legnakelly, Clones, Co. Monaghan.

McGinn pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the deaths of the two girls, as well as dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to Dlava's sister, Avin.

She sustained life-changing injuries in the collision, while a fourth young passenger escaped with less serious injuries.

'Never coming back'

Clutching a picture of her daughter as she stood outside court today, Ms McCann hit out at the sentencing.

"Seven years, that's the justice here. Two beautiful girls," she said.

"This is my daughter, Kiea, and this is what we got, seven years today.

"There is no justice for this. My child's life is gone and is never coming back."

McGinn, who had been a family friend of the McCanns, was handed a nine-year sentence with the final two years suspended.

He was also disqualified from driving for 15 years.

Judge John Aylmer said McGinn had ignored the pleas of two of the passengers to slow down as he drove in the wet conditions.

However, he acknowledged that McGinn had not intended to hurt anyone and took into consideration that drugs or alcohol were not involved and that he had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.