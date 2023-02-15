Fines after teenager on work experience crushed to death by tractor
News

Fines after teenager on work experience crushed to death by tractor

TWO men and a Co. Fermanagh firm have today been handed fines totalling £50,000 at Belfast Crown Court after a 17-year-old was crushed to death under a tractor.

Neil Graham, a part-time engineering student at South West College, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, died while carrying out repairs on the vehicle with business owner Gordon Brown on May 22, 2018.

The teenager was working on the tractor — owned by C&V Loane Limited — while completing a work experience placement at Gordon Brown Agricultural Engineering.

Both Mr Brown and C&V Loane Limited were fined £20,000, while Jamie Loane — a director and employee at the latter firm — was fined £10,000.

"This tragic incident needlessly claimed the life of a young man who was training to become a qualified mechanic," said Anne Cassidy of the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI).

Safety feature bypassed

Mr Neil was working underneath the tractor when he was fatally crushed by the forward movement of the back right wheel after Mr Brown started the vehicle.

The HSENI investigation found that a safety feature to prevent the vehicle being started while in gear had been bypassed sometime prior to it being brought in for repair.

An inspection pit was available in the workshop, from where the tractor could have been examined safely from below, however, it was not used at the time.

"Working under machinery of any description poses significant hazards," added Ms Cassidy.

"This work activity was even more hazardous as a key safety feature of the tractor had been disabled.

"Every employer has a responsibility to ensure the safety of workers.

"The identification of safe systems of work is key to ensuring safe work practices."

Guilty pleas

Each of the three defendants had earlier pleaded guilty to the health and safety offences at a court hearing in November 2022.

Mr Brown, owner of Gordon Brown Agricultural Engineering, Boho Road, Enniskillen was fined £20,000 for failing to ensure the safety of his employee, Mr Graham, and for failing to implement a safe system while working under the tractor.

The Court fined C&V Loane Ltd of Kesh, Co. Fermanagh £20,000 for failings in respect of its duty to Mr Graham as someone who was not directly employed by the company.

Mr Loane, a director and employee of C&V Loane Ltd, was fined £10,000 for failing in his duties as an employee to take reasonable care for the health and safety of another person.

See More: HSENI

Related

Actress Raquel Welch passes away, aged 82
News 9 hours ago

Actress Raquel Welch passes away, aged 82

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sniffer dog Milo uncovers 8million cigarettes worth more than €6m at Dublin Port
News 11 hours ago

Sniffer dog Milo uncovers 8million cigarettes worth more than €6m at Dublin Port

By: Gerard Donaghy

Boy, 15, sentenced to life for murder of 'wonderful' Ian Kirwan
News 11 hours ago

Boy, 15, sentenced to life for murder of 'wonderful' Ian Kirwan

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

A key event in Ireland’s history
News 15 hours ago

A key event in Ireland’s history

By: Kevin Meagher

Funeral details confirmed following sudden death of Irish broadcaster Deirdre Purcell
News 1 day ago

Funeral details confirmed following sudden death of Irish broadcaster Deirdre Purcell

By: Irish Post

Open for applications - search for Ireland's Rose of Tralee 2023 begins
Entertainment 1 day ago

Open for applications - search for Ireland's Rose of Tralee 2023 begins

By: Irish Post

Dream job alert – get paid to watch and rank every episode of Derry Girls
Entertainment 1 day ago

Dream job alert – get paid to watch and rank every episode of Derry Girls

By: Fiona Audley

Gardaí warn romance scammers are on the increase after €2m stolen in 2022
News 1 day ago

Gardaí warn romance scammers are on the increase after €2m stolen in 2022

By: Fiona Audley