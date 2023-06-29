First arrest made using new non-fatal strangulation laws in Northern Ireland
News

A MAN has been arrested for strangling a woman in Fermanagh.

The 47-year-old has been charged with a number of offences against the woman, 45, in an incident which took place on June 28.

The offences include non-fatal strangulation – a new criminal offence in the North which was only enacted three days prior to the attack.

On June 25 non-fatal strangulation or asphyxiation was made a specific criminal offence in Northern Ireland, punishable by up to 14 years’ imprisonment.

Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher, of the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch, said today: “On Monday, we communicated to the public about a landmark piece of legislation being made operational in Northern Ireland.

“Already, we have been able to act in safeguarding a potential victim and make the first arrest and charge of this nature.

She added: “This only serves to reiterate our commitment to tackling this horrific crime.

“It will not be tolerated in our communities.

“Over 1,500 frontline officers and staff have already been trained to recognise and respond and we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to bring potential offenders to justice.”a new criminal offence in the North which was only enacted three days earlier.

