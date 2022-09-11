Floral tributes left at British Embassy in Dublin following death of Queen Elizabeth II

MOURNERS in Ireland have been leaving floral tributes at the British Embassy in Dublin following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarch, who made a historic visit to Ireland in 2011, passed away on Thursday at the age of 96.

A period of national mourning is under way in Britain, ahead of the Queen's State funeral on Monday, September 19.

Floral tributes have been left for the Queen at sites around Britain, with the royal residence of Hillsborough Castle being the focal point in Northern Ireland.

The site has been temporarily closed to the public today for the reading of the Accession Proclamation of the new King, Charles III, which featured a 21-gun salute.

However, tributes have also been left at the British Embassy in Ballsbridge, Dublin.

Flowers first appeared on Thursday following her death and continue to be laid outside the building, while Ambassador Paul Johnston thanked those who had offered their condolences.

"All of us in the Embassy are grateful for the expressions of condolence which are already arriving," he said, shortly after news of the Queen's death was announced on Thursday.

"I know that His Majesty The King and The Queen Consort share the Queen's deep commitment to the relationship with Ireland."

A book of condolence has been opened at the Embassy, which was signed by President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney during a visit on Friday to pay their respects.

The Embassy on Merrion Street will be open from 10am to 4pm next Monday to Friday for members of the public wishing to sign the book of condolence.

In a statement on Friday, President Higgins praised the Queen for facing up to the 'shadows of the past' during her visit to Ireland in 2011.

"Queen Elizabeth's Visit was pivotal in laying a firm basis for an authentic and ethical understanding between our countries," he said.

"During those memorable few days eleven years ago, the Queen did not shy away from the shadows of the past.

"Her moving words and gestures of respect were deeply appreciated and admired by the people of Ireland and set out a new, forward-looking relationship between our nations — one of respect, close partnership and sincere friendship."

The Queen's successor, King Charles III, is scheduled to travel to Belfast on Tuesday as part of a tour of Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.

In 1995, the then Prince Charles was the first British royal to visit Ireland since independence and he has made seven subsequent visits, the most recent being in March of this year.