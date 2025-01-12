Football banning order for man who threw bottle onto pitch after rival team scored
News

Football banning order for man who threw bottle onto pitch after rival team scored

File photo: the incident occurred at Oxford United's Kassam Stadium (Image: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

A MAN who threw a bottle onto a football pitch after the opposition scored has been handed a football banning order.

Kevin Hennessey, 45, of Bulan Road, Headington, Oxford, pleaded guilty to one count of throwing a missile onto a football playing area.

At Oxford Magistrates' Court on Thursday, he was given a three-year football banning order and was also ordered to pay a £150 fine, £85 in court costs and a £60 surcharge.

The sentence relates to an incident during Oxford United's 6-2 home defeat in the Championship to Middlesbrough at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday, November 23.

Hennessey threw a bottle onto the pitch following a Middlesbrough goal but was arrested and charged the same day.

"I welcome the court imposing this banning order after Hennessey threw a bottle onto the pitch," said dedicated football officer PC Alex Locke.

"Football banning orders restrict supporters convicted of football-related offences from watching the team they follow also apply to all regulated football matches in the United Kingdom and some international matches and tournaments as well.

"Football matches should be a safe place for all people and Thames Valley Police will always deal with incidents at football matches robustly."

