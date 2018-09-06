Former Ireland football star Mark Lawrenson gets all-clear after cancer scare
(Image: Getty)

FORMER Ireland international footballer Mark Lawrenson has revealed he has been given the all-clear after a cancer scare.

Lawrenson, 61, revealed this evening that he has been receiving treatment for a facial cancerous blemish.

The defender turned pundit endured two operations to remove the cancerous matter and following a nervous wait, he has been told it hasn’t spread.

“Waiting for the verdict felt like a ‘SWORD Of DAMACLES’ moment,” he tweeted.

Lancashire-born Lawrenson qualified to play for Ireland through his Waterford-born mother, Theresa.

He scored five goals in 39 appearances for Ireland, helping the team qualify for Euro 88 in West Germany.

Unfortunately injury kept him out of the squad for Ireland’s first appearance at a major tournament.

Lawrenson, a regular pundit on BBC’s football coverage, won five top-flight titles and the European Cup with Liverpool.

Lawrenson won the European Cup with Liverpool (image: Getty)
