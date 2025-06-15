Government agrees multi-million-euro contract with French firm for sonar system

THE IRISH GOVERNMENT has announced the signing of a multi-million-euro contract with a French firm for the provision of towed sonar capability.

Thales DMS France — which specialises in defence, aeronautics and security technology — will produce the sonar, which will be used for subsea monitoring and surveillance.

It will be used on Irish naval vessels to monitor activities in the Irish Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and, in particular, in the vicinity of subsea communication cables or gas pipelines.

Commenting on the award of the contract, Tánaiste Simon Harris said the technology would help counter maritime threats.

"This significant investment in sonar capability will provide the Naval Service with a state-of-the-art sonar system, which will enable them to build a picture of our subsea, thus contributing to the important task of protecting our critical underwater infrastructure," he said.

"This is one of many strands of work being progressed to address the threats in our maritime domain.

"It will serve as an important first step in creating a 'pattern of life' in the subsea domain, with future projects further enhancing this capability.

"This investment will contribute to the Programme for Government commitment to focus on the protection of critical undersea."

'Welcome advancement'

It is anticipated that the new capability will be available to the Naval Service in 2027.

While the Irish Defence Forces regularly monitor activity on Irish seas, the new technology will enhance awareness below the surface.

An enhanced maritime picture will also be important for detecting illegal activities such as illegal fishing, drug trafficking, terrorism and espionage.

Lieutenant General Rossa Mulcahy, Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, welcomed the announcement.

"This advancement in capabilities of the Naval Service, through the procurement of towed array sonar, will enable our ships at sea to monitor the subsurface space within our maritime area," he said.

"This capability will greatly enhance the Defence Forces' situational awareness across domains and is a welcome advancement in the continued development and transformation of the Óglaigh na hÉireann."

Thanes, which is headquartered in Paris, recently announced plans to open a third manufacturing facility in Northern Ireland.