Mount Stewart in Co. Down announced as main location for BBC's Winterwatch 2026

MOUNT STEWART, the 19th century house and garden on the shores of Strangford Lough in Co. Down, has been announced as the main location for the BBC's Winterwatch 2026.

Across four nights in early January, presenters Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Iolo Williams will share the latest wildlife updates from the National Trust site.

With 10,000 recorded species, the location will offer plenty of opportunities to spot the local wildlife and bring viewers the beauty and drama of the winter natural world.

"Beautiful and teeming with wildlife, Mount Stewart is the perfect location for Winterwatch," said Jack Bootle, BBC Head of Commissioning, Specialist Factual.

"We're delighted to be working with the National Trust to bring this amazing part of Northern Ireland to audiences across the UK."

Wintery woodland

Winter stories from Mount Stewart will include the local red squirrels, pine martens and badgers as they venture out into the wintery woodland.

Thousands of songbirds arrive nearby, allowing viewers to watch the large flocks of linnet, goldfinch and redwing that descend to devour the estate's abundance of seeds and berries.

Bordering Mount Stewart, Strangford Lough is the largest sea lough in the Britain and Ireland.

It's famous for its wintering waterfowl, with many ducks and geese feeding on the rich grassland.

Live cameras will be located across the site while the show will also bring pre-filmed seasonal stories from across Britain.

There will be plenty of opportunities for viewers to interact, get involved and share their own winter wildlife encounters.

"We are thrilled to be hosting the team at Mount Stewart in January," said Jenny Ferguson, General Manager for the National Trust at Mount Stewart.

"We are excited to tell more stories about the wide range of wildlife which makes their home here on the shores of Strangford Lough and across the wider demesne, plus the challenges nature and our teams face in adapting to the changing climate and more regular and extreme weather events."