PSNI welcomes reduction in disorder as it reveals 24 people have been arrested after week of disturbances

AFTER several days of disturbances, the PSNI has revealed that Saturday saw a reduction in disorder as the force continues it community engagement in an attempt to de-escalate violence.

There have been disturbances across Northern Ireland this week following the arrest of two 14-year-old boys in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl in Ballymena.

While there were a number of incidents on Saturday, police said the 'situation was much calmer than we have seen in recent days'.

A statement from Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said 24 people had so far been arrested and the force was now working to identify others involved in the disturbances.

"Our Public Order Enquiry Team are working day and night to identify those who have been involved in the disorder over the last number of days," she said.

"Our Chief Constable and other members of the senior team have been meeting with local community representatives of those affected over the weekend so we can support them as best we can and offer reassurance of our policing operation to restore calm.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe on our streets. So, just as we will seek justice for women and girls who report heinous crimes to us, we will also seek justice for local innocent families who are being targeted by criminality fuelled by hate."

The PSNI has so far released images of four people they want to identify in relation to the recent disorder.

Boy, 12, among those arrested

While Saturday proved to be quieter after days of unrest, officers still dealt with some sporadic disturbances including attempted criminal damage to a vehicle in Carrickfergus.

A 40-year-old man has been charged in relation to the incident and is due in court next month.

Following a report of a group of people throwing bottles at addresses in Lurgan, two boys, aged 14 and 12, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage before being street bailed.

Meanwhile, detectives investigating online posts relating to recent public disorder arrested a 32-year-old man in the Larne area on Saturday.

"To date, we have made 24 arrests, 14 of which have resulted in individuals being charged to court," said ACC Jones.

"We will continue to robustly investigate the disorder over the last number of days but do not want to see any more young people criminalised by being caught up in this activity.

"Sixty-four of our colleagues have been injured and I commend their bravery and determination.

"Their unwavering efforts over the last number of days have resulted in a reduction of disorder and I hope the local communities who have been targeted have felt the support of our frontline teams.

"To come under sustained attack when you are there to serve and protect all is disheartening to say the least.

"They have been steadfast in their commitment to restore peace and I am proud of them all."

Anyone with images or footage that can assist police in their investigation can share it with invesstigators through a Major Incident Public Portal by clicking here.