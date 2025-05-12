Former primary school teacher who ‘preyed on pupils’ jailed

A FORMER primary school teacher has been jailed for sexual offences against two pupils at his school.

William Maher, from Kings Brae in Belfast, was sentenced today at Belfast Crown Court for the offences against the boys who were ten years old at the time.

They included three counts of sexual communications with a child and three counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual offences on dates between Sept 1, 2021 and May 24, 2022.

The 37-year-old was sentenced to one year in prison and one year on licence.

Following the sentencing, the PSNI’s Detective Constable Eszter Aszmann said: “Maher is a child predator who used his position of trust to take advantage of young boys who trusted him.

“Maher preyed on the innocence of his extremely young victims, who should at their age, never have been exposed to the sexual conversations he initiated with them.

“It is often incredibly difficult for young children, to raise the alarm when an adult they trust targets them in such a way.

“I would like to acknowledge the bravery of these young victims and thank the parents for their unwavering support in helping us to bring Maher before the courts."

Det Cons Aszmann added: “It is important for parents/guardians to understand the signs of child sexual abuse.

"We continue to raise awareness and encourage all to educate themselves so as a society we can intervene and safeguard as early as possible.

“Child abuse cannot continue in Northern Ireland, we will do everything in our power to stop predators in their tracks and get victims the justice they deserve.

“If you think a child in your care is being abused in any way do not hesitate to report to us, you are never wasting our time. We are here to help, support, safeguard and bring perpetrators to justice.”