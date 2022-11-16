Four cost of living payments to support over 865,000 people in Ireland this week

FOUR SEPARATE lump-sum payments are to be paid in Ireland this week in an effort to support people during the cost of living crisis.

In total, over 865,000 people will benefit from the cost of living payments, including the elderly, working families and people with disabilities.

A €500 Disability Support Grant will be paid to 216,000 people currently receiving Disability Allowance, Blind Pension and Invalidity Pension.

Another €400 Fuel Allowance Lump Sum Payment will be paid to over 370,000 households, while a €500 lump sum Working Family Payment will be paid to 44,000 families.

Finally, a €200 lump sum payment will be paid to 234,000 people in receipt of the Living Alone Allowance.

Announcing the details of the payments yesterday, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said the payments will put money back into the pockets of older people, working families and people with disabilities.

"This wide range of Lump Sum Payments will help to ease the burden on our most vulnerable over the Winter months," she said.

"For example, a person with a disability who lives alone and receives the fuel allowance will receive and extra €1,100 into their account this week."

Additionally, all weekly payments from January will be increased by €12 per week.

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said the payments are an integral part of the Budget package which was announced in September.

“In framing the budget, our aim was to ensure the support being given would be delivered in a timely manner, would benefit every household in the State to some degree and be progressive in nature by supporting those on lower incomes by the greatest amount.

"In the weeks ahead, a once off reduction in the student contribution fee and double payments to those eligible for SUSI maintenance grants will be made. In January, income tax reductions and weekly welfare increases will be applied. I believe the overall package of supports represents a tangible response to the substantial bills and expenses that households are currently facing.”

In addition to the series of lump-sum payments, Minister Humphreys also secured a major expansion of the Fuel Allowance Scheme – which will see up to 81,000 new households supported with their fuel cost for the first time – and across-the-board increases of €12 per week to all core payments. These measures will take effect in January 2023.