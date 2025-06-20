Ireland is now officially one of the most expensive countries in the EU

IRELAND is the second most costly country in the EU for everyday goods and services, according to new figures from Eurostat.

Prices are nearly 40% above the EU average, up from 28% in 2015, with only Denmark beating out Ireland to the top spot.

Ireland is the most expensive in the EU for tobacco and alcohol – with prices more than double the average - driven by high taxes and minimum unit pricing.

Alcohol overall is the second most expensive in the bloc, only behind Finland.

Food and drinks cost nearly 15% more than the EU average, making Ireland the third most expensive, after Denmark and Luxembourg.

However, this marks an improvement from 2020, when prices were 20% above the average.

Hotel and restaurant prices are also high, ranking second in the EU at nearly 30% above the average.

Communication costs are almost 40% higher, while electricity and gas are nearly 20% above the norm, placing Ireland third in energy costs.

Although in contrast, clothing prices are 1% below the EU average and cheaper than many Baltic countries.

The data also included non-EU nations like Iceland and Norway, which typically report even higher costs.

Daragh Cassidy from the website Bonkers said the data confirms what many already know: Ireland is expensive.

Businesses face high insurance and energy costs, which get passed on to consumers.

Cassidy added that while Ireland is unlikely to ever be a cheap country, high costs often come with a high standard of living - as seen in places like Scandinavia.

He suggested lowering the 23% VAT rate to help ease the burden, which remains one of the highest in the world.