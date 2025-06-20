Ireland is now officially one of the most expensive countries in the EU
Ireland is the second most expensive place to live, only behind Denmark in the EU (Wikimedia Commons/Photo by Avij)

IRELAND is the second most costly country in the EU for everyday goods and services, according to new figures from Eurostat.

Prices are nearly 40% above the EU average, up from 28% in 2015, with only Denmark beating out Ireland to the top spot.

Ireland is the most expensive in the EU for tobacco and alcohol – with prices more than double the average - driven by high taxes and minimum unit pricing.

Alcohol overall is the second most expensive in the bloc, only behind Finland.

Food and drinks cost nearly 15% more than the EU average, making Ireland the third most expensive, after Denmark and Luxembourg.

However, this marks an improvement from 2020, when prices were 20% above the average.

Hotel and restaurant prices are also high, ranking second in the EU at nearly 30% above the average.

Communication costs are almost 40% higher, while electricity and gas are nearly 20% above the norm, placing Ireland third in energy costs.

Although in contrast, clothing prices are 1% below the EU average and cheaper than many Baltic countries.

The data also included non-EU nations like Iceland and Norway, which typically report even higher costs.

Daragh Cassidy from the website Bonkers said the data confirms what many already know: Ireland is expensive.

Businesses face high insurance and energy costs, which get passed on to consumers.

Cassidy added that while Ireland is unlikely to ever be a cheap country, high costs often come with a high standard of living - as seen in places like Scandinavia.

He suggested lowering the 23% VAT rate to help ease the burden, which remains one of the highest in the world.

