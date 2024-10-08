Pupils treated in hospital after school bus overturns in Northern Ireland

FOUR pupils were in need of hospital treatment after the school bus they were travelling in overturned in Co. Down.

The incident, which happened at around 3.50pm yesterday afternoon (October 7), saw an Ulsterbus containing 44 people overturn on the Ballyblack Road East Newtownards.

The bus was carrying students from Strangford College.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) declared it a major incident and deployed five fire appliances to the scene including those from Newtownards, Bangor, Donaghadee and Central Fire Station, Belfast as well as the Specialist Rescue Team

Firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to rescue two people from the bus and provided support to NIAS for a number of other casualties.

A casualty centre was set up at the school for a period of time but all children had left the scene of the collision by the evening, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed.

“All were either taken home by parents/guardians or transported to hospital” the PSNI confirmed.

“NIAS treated and discharged 33 people at the scene,” they explained.

“Four children were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Several patients have also self-presented at the Ulster Hospital.”

Ballyblack Road will remain closed while police conduct an investigation into the circumstances of the collision.

The Education Authority will now work with the school to provide support for any children impacted by the incident.