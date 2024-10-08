Pupils treated in hospital after school bus overturns in Northern Ireland
News

Pupils treated in hospital after school bus overturns in Northern Ireland

FOUR pupils were in need of hospital treatment after the school bus they were travelling in overturned in Co. Down.

The incident, which happened at around 3.50pm yesterday afternoon (October 7), saw an Ulsterbus containing 44 people overturn on the Ballyblack Road East Newtownards.

The bus was carrying students from Strangford College.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) declared it a major incident and deployed five fire appliances to the scene including those from Newtownards, Bangor, Donaghadee and Central Fire Station, Belfast as well as the Specialist Rescue Team

The overturned schoolbus was declared as a major incident

Firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to rescue two people from the bus and provided support to NIAS for a number of other casualties.

A casualty centre was set up at the school for a period of time but all children had left the scene of the collision by the evening, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed.

“All were either taken home by parents/guardians or transported to hospital” the PSNI confirmed.

“NIAS treated and discharged 33 people at the scene,” they explained.

Police and first responder services attend the scene of the incident

“Four children were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Several patients have also self-presented at the Ulster Hospital.”

Ballyblack Road will remain closed while police conduct an investigation into the circumstances of the collision.

The Education Authority will now work with the school to provide support for any children impacted by the incident.

See More: Down, Ulsterbus

Related

PSNI renew appeal for information on American woman missing since May
News 2 days ago

PSNI renew appeal for information on American woman missing since May

By: Gerard Donaghy

Driver who fled scene of collision and sped through police checkpoint caught hiding in bush
News 1 week ago

Driver who fled scene of collision and sped through police checkpoint caught hiding in bush

By: Fiona Audley

Co. Down man sentenced after posting himself AR-15 assault rifle and handguns from the US
News 2 weeks ago

Co. Down man sentenced after posting himself AR-15 assault rifle and handguns from the US

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

President Higgins offers condolences on 50th anniversary of Guildford pub bombings
News 1 day ago

President Higgins offers condolences on 50th anniversary of Guildford pub bombings

By: Gerard Donaghy

Investigation launched after death of inmate in Dublin prison
News 1 day ago

Investigation launched after death of inmate in Dublin prison

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sinn Féin tables motion supporting Occupied Territories Bill as pro-Palestine march takes place in Dublin
News 1 day ago

Sinn Féin tables motion supporting Occupied Territories Bill as pro-Palestine march takes place in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Offensive weapons and €280,000 worth of heroin seized in Dublin
News 2 days ago

Offensive weapons and €280,000 worth of heroin seized in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Elderly man dies almost two weeks after Co. Kilkenny collision
News 2 days ago

Elderly man dies almost two weeks after Co. Kilkenny collision

By: Gerard Donaghy