Full line-up for Dublin New Year's Eve festival announced

THE FULL line-up has been announced for Dublin's New Year's Festival taking place at the end of the month.

Dublin City will come alive over two days of celebrations on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day as New Year’s Festival Dublin returns, bigger and better than ever – with a brand-new Festival Village and two countdown events all taking place along North Wall Quay and the New Year’s Day Celebrations in Temple Bar.

Today, New Year’s Festival Dublin has announced the stellar line up of Irish musicians and DJs set to perform at the Festival Village.

The Blizzards, Tolü Makay, Bradley Marshall, Dara Quilty’s Bangers, 2FM’s Emma Power, Katie Phelan, Kingfishr and Rachel Mae Hannon will all perform as part of the Midnight Family Matinee (between 4pm – 7pm) ahead of Westlife’s headline performance (between 8pm – 11pm).

Festival goers for the Midnight Family Matinee and Westlife at New Year’s Festival Dublin can enjoy these performances, across multiple stages in the Festival Village, as part of their ticket admission. Tickets for both events are on sale now from ticketmaster.ie.

Guaranteed to be one of the highlights for the festival – visitors, families and friends of all ages are invited to kick start 2023 in style at the New Year’s Day Celebrations in Meeting House Square, Temple Bar on 1 January 2023.

Enjoy an afternoon of live music with some of Ireland’s greatest live performers, Liam Ó Maonlaí, Cormac Begley, Clare Sands and Lorraine Nash. Be wowed by The Pride Of Plains Marching Band, street performances and tie your New Year’s Resolutions to the special Resolution Tree. This is a free, non-ticketed event.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin TD said:

"I am very pleased that NYF Dublin will return this year with a full programme of arts, music and events taking place in Dublin City across New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

"This is the first full-scale New Year’s Festival to take place in the capital since 2019 and is a flagship event for the Winter in Dublin campaign, which will encourage domestic and international visitors to celebrate in Dublin this New Year’s."