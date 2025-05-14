Fundraiser to support families of Buncrana teenagers raises more than €37,000

A FUNDRAISER to support the families of two teenagers who died in Co. Donegal at the weekend has raised more than €37,000.

Emmanuel Familola, 16, and Matt Sibanda, 18, died after getting into difficulty in the water at Buncrana on Saturday.

Emmanuel was rescued from the water but sadly passed away later in hospital, while the body of Matt was recovered from the water between Ned's Point and Fahan on Saturday evening.

A third teenager managed to swim to safety.

Now, an appeal to raise money for the families of the two boys has exceeded its original €10,000 target.

The fundraiser was set up by the Insight Inishowen charity, a wellbeing organisation that is part of the Exchange community centre.

'Darkest hour'

"Having the privilege to know the boys and the families we are heartbroken by their loss and want to do everything to help ease the financial burden at a time of such unimaginable pain and loss," read the appeal.

"Please join us in supporting them in their darkest hour.

"As a registered charity, Insight Inishowen will ensure that every penny raised will be divided equally between the two grieving families."

Meanwhile, the funeral details for Emmanuel, who was one of three brothers, have been announced today.

The former Scoil Mhuire Buncrana student will lay in repose this Friday from 5pm until 10pm at St Mary's Oratory in Buncrana, where a vigil was held last Sunday for the two boys.

Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 10am, followed by interment in St Mary's Cemetery, Cockhill.

To donate to the fundraiser for the families of Emmanuel and Matt, please click here.