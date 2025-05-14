Fundraiser to support families of Buncrana teenagers raises more than €37,000
News

Fundraiser to support families of Buncrana teenagers raises more than €37,000

A FUNDRAISER to support the families of two teenagers who died in Co. Donegal at the weekend has raised more than €37,000.

Emmanuel Familola, 16, and Matt Sibanda, 18, died after getting into difficulty in the water at Buncrana on Saturday.

Emmanuel was rescued from the water but sadly passed away later in hospital, while the body of Matt was recovered from the water between Ned's Point and Fahan on Saturday evening.

A third teenager managed to swim to safety.

Now, an appeal to raise money for the families of the two boys has exceeded its original €10,000 target.

The fundraiser was set up by the Insight Inishowen charity, a wellbeing organisation that is part of the Exchange community centre.

'Darkest hour'

"Having the privilege to know the boys and the families we are heartbroken by their loss and want to do everything to help ease the financial burden at a time of such unimaginable pain and loss," read the appeal.

"Please join us in supporting them in their darkest hour.

"As a registered charity, Insight Inishowen will ensure that every penny raised will be divided equally between the two grieving families."

Meanwhile, the funeral details for Emmanuel, who was one of three brothers, have been announced today.

The former Scoil Mhuire Buncrana student will lay in repose this Friday from 5pm until 10pm at St Mary's Oratory in Buncrana, where a vigil was held last Sunday for the two boys.

Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 10am, followed by interment in St Mary's Cemetery, Cockhill.

To donate to the fundraiser for the families of Emmanuel and Matt, please click here.

See More: Buncrana

Related

Schools 'heartbroken' following deaths of two teenagers in Co. Donegal tragedy
News 3 days ago

Schools 'heartbroken' following deaths of two teenagers in Co. Donegal tragedy

By: Gerard Donaghy

Community 'devastated beyond words' as second teenager dies following Co. Donegal swimming tragedy
News 3 days ago

Community 'devastated beyond words' as second teenager dies following Co. Donegal swimming tragedy

By: Gerard Donaghy

Young woman dies after being struck by garda patrol car
News 1 year ago

Young woman dies after being struck by garda patrol car

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

First look at The Walsh Sisters – a new series based on Marian Keyes’ books
Entertainment 2 days ago

First look at The Walsh Sisters – a new series based on Marian Keyes’ books

By: Fiona Audley

Christian singing duo hope new rap song will 'bring people to God'
Life & Style 2 days ago

Christian singing duo hope new rap song will 'bring people to God'

By: Fiona Audley

Cybersecurity firm’s new AI service provides ‘optimal partnership between technology and expertise’
Business 2 days ago

Cybersecurity firm’s new AI service provides ‘optimal partnership between technology and expertise’

By: Fiona Audley

Cormac Henry’s return to Dublin with Royal Liverpool Philharmonic has ‘particular poignance’
Life & Style 2 days ago

Cormac Henry’s return to Dublin with Royal Liverpool Philharmonic has ‘particular poignance’

By: Fiona Audley

Passenger numbers grow at Dublin Airport after ‘zombie’ passenger cap removed
Travel 2 days ago

Passenger numbers grow at Dublin Airport after ‘zombie’ passenger cap removed

By: Fiona Audley

Northern Irish police show Blue Lights scoops Bafta for Best Drama
Entertainment 2 days ago

Northern Irish police show Blue Lights scoops Bafta for Best Drama

By: Fiona Audley