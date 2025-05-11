Schools 'heartbroken' following deaths of two teenagers in Co. Donegal tragedy

THE SCHOOLS of two teenagers who died after a tragic incident off the coast of Co. Donegal have paid tribute to them.

Emmanuel Familola, 16, Matt Sibanda, 18, and a third teenager got into difficulty in the water at Buncrana yesterday afternoon.

One boy managed to swim to shore while another was rescued from the water and taken to Letterkenny General Hospital, where he later passed away.

The body of the third boy was recovered from the water between Ned's Point and Fahan last night.

In a statement, Scoil Mhuire Buncrana, where Emmanuel was a student, said both the school and local community were still coming to terms with the tragedy.

"There are no words that can fully capture the pain and sorrow we are feeling right now, We are truly heartbroken," read the statement.

"Emmanuel embodied the true ethos of Scoil Mhuire.

"He was known for his warm personality, gentle humour and thoughtful nature.

"He immersed himself fully in our school community and was highly regarded by staff and students alike.

"Emmanuel had just completed Transition Year and was looking forward to starting his Senior Cycle.

"Just last week he completed a work experience in the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin which he thoroughly enjoyed.

"He was ambitious and full of potential, always appreciative of the opportunities he was given and he never failed to show gratitude."

It added: "Today, we have lost a valued member of our school community and we are truly devastated.

"Emmanuel will be always be remembered for the light he brought to those around him in Scoil."

Meanwhile, a statement from Crana College, which Matt attended, said the entire school community was 'heartbroken following the tragic events that occurred in Buncrana'.

"It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the loss of our beloved student, Matt Sibanda, who tragically lost his life at sea," it added.

"Our heartfelt condolences go to Matt's family, who are grieving the unimaginable loss of their cherished son and loved one."

Both schools have implemented their Critical Incident Plans to provide comfort and support to students, parents and colleagues.

The National Educational Psychological Service and the Donegal Education and Training Board have also offered services and guidance to ensure the wellbeing of all affected.

A vigil in memory of the two boys was held at St Mary's Oratory in Buncrana today, overseen by Bishop of Derry Fr Donal McKeown.

Addressing a packed church, he said a 'dark cloud' had been cast over the community.

"Yesterday at this time, 24 hours ago, the sun was shining, the sky was blue, the sea was attractive and everything was wonderful," he said.

"Today, a dark cloud has come over everybody in different ways but especially the families of Emmanuel and Matt.

"Whatever our reason for being here today, can we open our hearts, with nothing but questions with no answers, facing the awfulness of death, the suddenness of loss and the terrible wounds that are left by those who are snatched from us."

Meanwhile, Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Jim O'Callaghan described the incident as a 'terrible tragedy'.

"I want to extend my condolences to the families and friends of Emmanuel Familola and Matt Sibanda who drowned yesterday off the coast of Buncrana," he added on Twitter/X.