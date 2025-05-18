'A true ambassador of hope': Funeral takes place of Emmanuel Familola who died in Donegal tragedy

ONE of the two teenagers who died after getting into difficulty in the sea in Co. Donegal last week has been described as 'a true ambassador of hope'.

Emmanuel Familola, 16, died in the tragedy in Buncrana last week, as did his friend Matt Sibanda, 18.

Emmanuel's funeral was held yesterday at St Mary's Oratory in the town, where a vigil was held for the two teenagers last Sunday.

Parish Priest Fr Francis Bradley said Emmanuel 'had a serene magnetism to him which crossed social, ethnic and cultural boundaries, for his warmth and charisma spoke every language, touched every heart'.

Fr Bradley was joined on the altar by Fr Cajetan Apeh, a Nigerian priest based in Derry.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was represented at the funeral by aide de camp Commandant Joe Glennon.

Also in attendance was Kate Gillen, Principal Officer for IPAS, representing Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Harris.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel's school friends from Scoil Mhuire Buncrana were joined by their principal, Evelyn McLoughlin.

'In Emmanuel, they found shelter'

In front of Emmanuel's mother, Glory, and his brothers, Daniel and John, Fr Bradley said the teenager always put others before himself and was a protective force for those around him.

"It was he who looked out for other's needs, was endlessly patient and kind and so, so respectful — such an attractive personality given the plethora of gifts and talents he possessed and every one of them carried with gentle ease and good humour," he said.

"Perhaps without even being aware of it, he sought out vulnerable kids in school — or more precisely, they sought him out, drawn to his fun-loving heart, his warm smile, his sharp wit and his great, great charisma.

"In Emmanuel, they found the shelter they needed amid the storms of life and living. He will be sorely missed by so very many of his friends and contemporaries.

"He was a credit to his mother, his brothers, his family and his country.

'Devotion of heart'

"A true ambassador of hope, a witness to how we should never let the harsh experiences of life define us but rather we must always allow them to deepen or resolve and refocus our vision on being the person God himself has called each of us to be.

"Emmanuel distinguished himself by his devotion of heart, by his courtesy, calmness and sense of gratitude for anything and everything he was given."

During the service, gifts were brought to the altar to remember Emmanuel's life.

These included a collage of photos from his recent work experience with the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin, as well as a certificate to mark his time there, which he was due to receive earlier this week.

Also brought to the altar was a Manchester City shirt, representing his love of the club and the sport, as well as his Bible to reflect his deep faith.

Following the funeral, Emmanuel was laid to rest at the adjoining Cockhill Cemetery.

Matt's funeral is due to take place next week.