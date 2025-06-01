'A truly special soul': Funeral takes place for second teenager who died in Co. Donegal tragedy

A TEENAGER who died after getting into difficulty in the sea in Co. Donegal three weeks ago was described as 'a very special soul' as he was laid to rest on Saturday.

The funeral of 18-year-old Matt Sibanda took place at St Mary's Oratory in Buncrana, three weeks after he and his friend Emmanuel Familola died in the tragedy.

The pair had gotten into difficulty while trying to retrieve a football from Lough Swilly, with Matt's body recovered from the water while Emmanuel passed away later in hospital.

Addressing those gathered as well as family watching from Zimbabwe, Matt's uncle, Buhle, said the memories the teen left would last forever.

"Matt was a truly special soul. He was a humble young man, never one to seek the spotlight, never one to boast," he said.

"He moved through life with quiet dignity and deep respect for others. Whether speaking with elders or playing with younger children, he carried himself with grace.

"You could see his goodness in the way he treated people with kindness, patience and sincerity.

"He was the kind of person who made others feel seen, heard and valued. That is a rare gift and one that touched everyone who knew him.

"Though his life was far too short, Matt left us with memories and moments that will live on forever.

"He may no longer walk beside us, but he lives in our hearts in his gentle smile, in his respectful words, in the quiet strength of his presence."

He added: "In the days ahead, let us honour his life by living as he did — with humility, with respect and with love."

'Generous heart'

The funeral was attended by representatives of the Taoiseach and Tánaiste, as well as members of the emergency services.

Matt's headteacher from Crana College, Kevin Cooley, was present with some of the teenager's fellow pupils.

Pupils from Scoil Mhuire Buncrana, where Emmanuel studied, and their principal, Evelyn McLoughlin, were also in attendance.

In front of Matt's mother, grandmother and three siblings, Father Francis Bradley paid tribute to the much-loved teenager.

"From his earliest days in Zimbabwe through to his time here in Buncrana, Matt has always been recognised for his quiet but sociable presence, his smiling face and his ability to always listen and respond with a deeply respectful and generous heart," said the Buncrana parish priest.

He added: "He was undeniably wise and good beyond his years with an ability to sit with other children, reading, debating and learning with great enthusiasm, always curious to know a little more.

"His surname, Sibanda, means 'lion'. Our new Pope has taken the name Leo, which also means 'lion'.

"Pope Leo and Matt Sibanda shared something important in common — their ability to listen to all sides of the debate, never judging but helping all sides to reach a better solution."

Loss remains 'an open wound'

Fr Bradley said the community of Buncrana was still coming to terms with the tragedy.

"The events of the afternoon of May 10 last will remain with us for a long time," he said.

"While some distance has been drawn now from those terrible moments, the loss of Matt and Emmanuel is still an open wound, a sore blow for all of us, but most especially for his grieving family.

"We are all struggling still to come to terms with the loss, still speechless at the suddenness of it, still heartbroken at the enormity of it.

"While the world has moved on in some respects, we are nevertheless still numbed by the sadness of what happened."

Following his funeral, Matt's school paid tribute to the popular student.

"Matt was more than just a student; he was a friend, a role model and a source of joy and kindness," read a statement from Crana College.

"Whether through his warm smile, his generous spirit or his quiet strength, Matt left an indelible mark on our school.

"Among his peers, Matt was admired not only for his intelligence and dedication but also for his humility and compassion.

"He was the type of person who made others feel at ease and who listened without judgment.

"In the classroom and on the corridors, Matt's presence made Crana College a better place."