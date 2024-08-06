Funeral confirmed for mother-of-two killed in Cork attack

FUNERAL details have been confirmed for a mother-of-two who was found fatally injured in a burning building in Cork over the weekend.

Daena Walsh was found seriously injured at her home in Midleton at around 4.15pm on August 2.

The 27-year-old, a mother of two young boys, was found with stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

She leaves behind her sons Ezra and Kyson, mum Caroline and brothers Paul, Robbie, Callum and Noah.

A native of Roundwood in Co. Wicklow, Ms Walsh will be laid to rest in her hometown tomorrow (August 7).

Her funeral Mass takes place at St. Laurence O' Toole's Church in Roundwood at 11am, followed by a cremation service in McCrea's Cremation Chapel in Wicklow Town.

Ms Walsh’s partner Adam Corcoran has been charged with her murder.

The 29-year-old, of John Barry House, Midleton, appeared at Mallow District court today via video link having been remanded in custody on Sunday, August 4.