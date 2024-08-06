Funeral confirmed for mother-of-two killed in Cork attack
News

Funeral confirmed for mother-of-two killed in Cork attack

FUNERAL details have been confirmed for a mother-of-two who was found fatally injured in a burning building in Cork over the weekend.

Daena Walsh was found seriously injured at her home in Midleton at around 4.15pm on August 2.

The 27-year-old, a mother of two young boys, was found with stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Daena Walsh was found dead at her home in Cork

She leaves behind her sons Ezra and Kyson, mum Caroline and brothers Paul, Robbie, Callum and Noah.

A native of Roundwood in Co. Wicklow, Ms Walsh will be laid to rest in her hometown tomorrow (August 7).

Her funeral Mass takes place at St. Laurence O' Toole's Church in Roundwood at 11am, followed by a cremation service in McCrea's Cremation Chapel in Wicklow Town.

Ms Walsh’s partner Adam Corcoran has been charged with her murder.

The 29-year-old, of John Barry House, Midleton, appeared at Mallow District court today via video link having been remanded in custody on Sunday, August 4.

See More: Cork, Daena Walsh

Related

Man arrested as gardaí investigate death of woman in Co. Cork
News 2 days ago

Man arrested as gardaí investigate death of woman in Co. Cork

By: Gerard Donaghy

‘A mentor and inspiration’: Tributes following death of popular athletics coach
News 5 days ago

‘A mentor and inspiration’: Tributes following death of popular athletics coach

By: Fiona Audley

Tributes to ‘true sportsman’ killed in collision in Co. Cork
News 1 week ago

Tributes to ‘true sportsman’ killed in collision in Co. Cork

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Ten Minutes with Peter Byrne
Entertainment 21 hours ago

Ten Minutes with Peter Byrne

By: Irish Post

Four men due in court today over weekend disorder in Belfast
News 1 day ago

Four men due in court today over weekend disorder in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Fundraiser for family of 'true Irishman' who died after being hit by a car in West Midlands exceeds £15,000
News 1 day ago

Fundraiser for family of 'true Irishman' who died after being hit by a car in West Midlands exceeds £15,000

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police 'working hard to identify all those responsible' for Belfast disorder as four arrested
News 1 day ago

Police 'working hard to identify all those responsible' for Belfast disorder as four arrested

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man in his 20s dies following collision in Co. Sligo
News 1 day ago

Man in his 20s dies following collision in Co. Sligo

By: Gerard Donaghy