Man arrested as gardaí investigate death of woman in Co. Cork

GARDAÍ are questioning a man following the death of a woman in Co. Cork.

Emergency services were called to a domestic residence in Midleton at around 4.15pm on Friday.

A woman was found at the scene with serious injuries and received emergency medical treatment but was pronounced deceased a short time later.

She has since been named locally as 27-year-old mother-of-two, Daena Walsh.

The local Coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified, while a Family Liaison Officer had been assigned to support the family.

Firefighters also responded to the incident to tackle a fire at the property.

The arrested man, aged in his 30s, is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in the Southern Region.

Gardaí said they are 'investigating all of the circumstances' surrounding Ms Walsh's death.

An incident room has been established at Midleton Garda Station and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or those with camera footage from the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.