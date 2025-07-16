GAA Palestine 'beyond devastated' that children's tour to Ireland will not go ahead

AN ORGANISATION set up to bring Gaelic Games to Palestine has said it is 'beyond devastated' that a planned summer tour of Ireland will no longer go ahead.

GAA Palestine was founded last year by Stephen Redmond, an Irishman living in England, who travelled to the West Bank hoping to provide some respite to those living in the war-torn region.

However, after delays over visa decisions and an ongoing appeals process, the organisation has said the window of departure for their trip has passed for the party of 33 children and 12 coaches.

"It is with a very heavy heart that we announce that the planned trip to Ireland can no longer proceed," said a statement from the organisation this afternoon.

Appeal

The GAA Palestine party had been due to travel to Ireland on July 18 for a two-week tour of the country.

However, the organisation said it was informed on July 10 that their visa applications has been rejected by the Irish Immigration Service.

The organisation said it had already spent €38,000 on flights after claiming it was told by the Irish Embassy in Tel Aviv that tickets must be bought before visas could be approved.

GAA Palestine said it was told some visas were denied due to a lack of information but claimed it had supplied all documentation and was not advised on what was supposedly missing.

Over the weekend, the case received support from high-profile figures including Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Fianna Fáil Lord Mayor of Cork, Fergal Dennehy.

Demonstrations were also held at Croke Park at the weekend in support of the group.

After GAA Palestine members visited the Department of Justice on Monday, the organisation said it received an email outlining the appeals process.

However, the indefinite amount of time needed to see an appeal through meant the issue was unlikely to be resolved before the travel date of July 18.

The organisation lodged an appeal anyway but confirmed today that the delay has forced it to cancel the trip.

It said that even if visas are ultimately approved, it can no longer keep to its connecting itinerary, despite delaying the departure date.

'Deeply disappointed'

"The delay stemming from issues with the Department of Justice has ultimately resulted in this difficult decision, as time has run out to make alternative arrangements,” read a statement.

It added: "We are deeply disappointed by the narrative that has circulated suggesting that necessary documentation was not provided or that we were late in the submission of our appeal.

"We have been working diligently for months with the embassy in Israel.

"Despite numerous appeals over the past week requesting engagement, we have received no response from the Department of Justice.

"Our legal team has also attempted to communicate directly with the Department, but we have once again been ignored.

"We are profoundly upset for all our GAA Palestine members, for the clubs that went to great lengths to organise this meaningful trip, and for the families who generously volunteered to host our touring party — transforming their homes with bunk beds and painting walls to welcome these young GAA players from the West Bank to Ireland.

"To our sponsors for their generosity, we do hope we can work together again in the future.

"While we are beyond devastated, we remain committed to our mission and will now proceed with Plan B, exploring other destinations where our children will be welcomed and celebrated."

While not addressing the case specifically, Jim O'Callaghan, Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, told RTÉ that everyone entering the country must comply with immigration rules.

"There is a requirement to provide documentation if you are coming into Ireland seeking a short stay visa," he said.

"In particular for children coming in, there are very specific rules in terms of consent of parents and guardians."

He added: "No matter how sympathetic the applicants are, we have to make sure the rules are applied."