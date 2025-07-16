Ben Healy claims the yellow at the Tour de France

IRISH cyclist Ben Healy wrote a new chapter in Tour de France history on Monday, storming into the yellow jersey with a daring solo effort through the Massif Central on Stage 10.

The 24-year-old EF Education–EasyPost rider crossed the line in third place atop Le Mont-Dore, earning enough time to leapfrog into the overall race lead by 29 seconds.

“I think that’s it,” Healy said at the summit. “It’s a fairytale… beyond belief.”

Healy’s move was launched from a 29-rider breakaway that formed early in the 165 km stage from Ennezat to Le Mont-Dore, with support from teammates Harry Sweeny, Alex Baudin, and Neilson Powless.

Facing seven categorised climbs, Healy displayed trademark endurance, powering alone on the final slopes of the Puy de Sancy.

Although Britain’s Simon Yates took the stage win, the day belonged to Healy.

His gritty performance made him only the fourth Irish rider ever to wear the Tour's iconic maillot jaune, joining Shay Elliott (1963), Seán Kelly (1983), and Stephen Roche (1987).

“It means a lot to wear this jersey. As an Irishman, I’ll try to do it some justice,” Healy said, visibly emotional.

Team manager Jonathan Vaughters hailed the moment as the product of tactical precision and emotional grit. “It was tense,” he admitted. “But Ben believed, and the team rode with their hearts.”

Healy now leads defending champion Tadej Pogačar by 29 seconds heading into the Tour’s second week.

Up next is the much flatter Stage 11 among the Pyrenees mountains.