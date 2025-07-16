DHL opens new 'cutting-edge' facility in Dublin with focus on long-term, sustainable solutions

DHL has opened a new 'cutting-edge' facility in Dublin as part of a €637m investment in the Britain and Ireland region.

DHL Supply Chain, part of the DHL Group, says the new site at the Quantum Distribution Park in Kilshane is optimised for customers in the technology, life sciences and healthcare sectors.

Ireland is currently home to nine of the top 10 global software companies and 20 of the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies.

"As the technology, life sciences and healthcare sectors continue to scale rapidly in Ireland, we are delighted to be opening a cutting-edge facility that caters to their needs with our specialist services," said Patrick Corbett, Managing Director Ireland, DHL Supply Chain.

The new facility boasts more than 265,000 square feet of operating space, including 60,000 square feet of mezzanine flooring and 33,000 pallet spaces.

The building features several sustainable features, including solar panels, while the fleet operating from the site includes a mix of electric vehicles and biomethane trucks to minimise carbon emissions.

The site also benefits from strong transport links, situated close to Dublin Airport, Dublin Inland Port and Dublin Port.

'Designed with longevity in mind'

Mr Corbett said the site had been chosen as a long-term, ecological solution to supporting the leading industries in Ireland.

"These are sectors which need flexible and resilient operations and our innovative supply chain solutions help them to maximise growth opportunities while minimising risk," he said.

"The new site has been designed with longevity in mind, building in sustainable solutions across warehousing and transport."

Peter Burke TD, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, said DHL was 'setting new standards for the industry'.

"DHL's latest investment in Ireland marks a bold step towards the future of sustainable and high-tech logistics," he said.

"By embracing innovation and sustainability, DHL is not just expanding its footprint but setting new standards for the industry.

"DHL's investment in their cutting-edge Quantum facility will support our drive to build on our nation's international competitiveness."