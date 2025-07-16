DHL opens new 'cutting-edge' facility in Dublin with focus on long-term, sustainable solutions
Business

DHL opens new 'cutting-edge' facility in Dublin with focus on long-term, sustainable solutions

Donal Travers, Head of Technology Consumer & Business Services at IDA Ireland, Peter Burke TD, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment and Patrick Corbett, Managing Director Ireland, DHL Supply Chain (Image: DHL Supply Chain)

DHL has opened a new 'cutting-edge' facility in Dublin as part of a €637m investment in the Britain and Ireland region.

DHL Supply Chain, part of the DHL Group, says the new site at the Quantum Distribution Park in Kilshane is optimised for customers in the technology, life sciences and healthcare sectors.

Ireland is currently home to nine of the top 10 global software companies and 20 of the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies.

"As the technology, life sciences and healthcare sectors continue to scale rapidly in Ireland, we are delighted to be opening a cutting-edge facility that caters to their needs with our specialist services," said Patrick Corbett, Managing Director Ireland, DHL Supply Chain.

The new facility boasts more than 265,000 square feet of operating space, including 60,000 square feet of mezzanine flooring and 33,000 pallet spaces.

The building features several sustainable features, including solar panels, while the fleet operating from the site includes a mix of electric vehicles and biomethane trucks to minimise carbon emissions.

The site also benefits from strong transport links, situated close to Dublin Airport, Dublin Inland Port and Dublin Port.

'Designed with longevity in mind'

Mr Corbett said the site had been chosen as a long-term, ecological solution to supporting the leading industries in Ireland.

"These are sectors which need flexible and resilient operations and our innovative supply chain solutions help them to maximise growth opportunities while minimising risk," he said.

"The new site has been designed with longevity in mind, building in sustainable solutions across warehousing and transport."

Peter Burke TD, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, said DHL was 'setting new standards for the industry'.

"DHL's latest investment in Ireland marks a bold step towards the future of sustainable and high-tech logistics," he said.

"By embracing innovation and sustainability, DHL is not just expanding its footprint but setting new standards for the industry.

"DHL's investment in their cutting-edge Quantum facility will support our drive to build on our nation's international competitiveness."

See More: DHL, DHL Supply Chain, Dublin

Related
Business 2 hours ago

Ireland’s housing crisis deepens as prices increase for 21st month in a row

By: Mark Murphy

Business 8 hours ago

NatWest officially leaves the Republic of Ireland

By: Mark Murphy

Business 1 day ago

Two pubs closing each week in Ireland

By: Mark Murphy

Latest
News 1 day ago

Ireland sees record number of abortions as figures reach over 10,000

By: Mark Murphy

Community 1 day ago

New network connects Irish women in Wales

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Full forensic excavation of Tuam mother and baby home site begins

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Russia ‘not interested in peace’ says Ireland’s EU Affairs Minister ahead of Brussels meet

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 day ago

Barhale secures £16m contract to deliver major water quality project

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 day ago

Creche located at RTÉ's Dublin offices given closure order after rodent droppings found in kitchen

By: Fiona Audley