Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of man missing from Co. Tipperary for a week
News

Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of man missing from Co. Tipperary for a week

Damien Budny (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man who has been missing from Nenagh, Co. Tipperary for a week.

Damien Budny, 27, was last seen in the town on the evening of Wednesday, July 9.

He is believed to have left the area in his car — an 08 TN registered silver Hyundai Matrix.

Mr Budny is described as being approximately 6' in height, of medium build, with brown hair.

It is currently unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

"Gardaí and Damien's family are concerned for his wellbeing," added a statement from gardaí.

Anyone with information on Mr Budny's whereabouts is urged to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Nenagh, Tipperary

Related
News 7 years ago

Man found dead in derelict pub blaze may have been sleeping rough in Irish town

By: Erica Doyle Higgins

Business 1 hour ago

Ireland’s housing crisis deepens as prices increase for 21st month in a row

By: Mark Murphy

News 3 hours ago

Ireland delays cancer warning label for alcohol

By: Mark Murphy

Latest
News 1 day ago

Full forensic excavation of Tuam mother and baby home site begins

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 day ago

Barhale secures £16m contract to deliver major water quality project

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 day ago

Creche located at RTÉ's Dublin offices given closure order after rodent droppings found in kitchen

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Caviar sturgeon seen in Irish waters for the first time in decades

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Man injured in ‘ongoing assault’ urged to come forward as teenage boy arrested

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Family ‘anxious’ for answers as anniversary of unsolved murder of Paul Byrne falls

By: Fiona Audley