Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of man missing from Co. Tipperary for a week

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man who has been missing from Nenagh, Co. Tipperary for a week.

Damien Budny, 27, was last seen in the town on the evening of Wednesday, July 9.

He is believed to have left the area in his car — an 08 TN registered silver Hyundai Matrix.

Mr Budny is described as being approximately 6' in height, of medium build, with brown hair.

It is currently unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

"Gardaí and Damien's family are concerned for his wellbeing," added a statement from gardaí.

Anyone with information on Mr Budny's whereabouts is urged to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.