Ireland’s membership of CERN approved with start date confirmed

IRELAND’S bid to become a member of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) has been approved it was confirmed today.

In a statement Tánaiste Simon Harris and Science Minister James Lawless revealed they have “jointly secured Government approval of the final steps for Ireland to join the European Organisation for Nuclear Research, CERN”.

“Having personally advocated for Ireland's Associate Membership of CERN for a long time, it is a pleasure to officially announce that Ireland will join CERN in October this year,” Minister Lawless said.

Mr Harris said Ireland’s associate membership will demonstrate the nation’s “commitment to science and reaffirm our reputation as a centre for scientific investment”.

“It will create opportunities for Irish researchers, students and industry to join world-class teams at CERN, and it will give CERN access to Ireland’s talent and expertise,” he added.

Ireland’s membership was approved by Cabinet today, in a move which “authorises the final legal steps”, Mr Lawless confirmed.

“Following today’s decision, the Taoiseach signed a Government Order to enable the State to meet its obligations under the CERN Protocol on Privileges and Immunities,” he explained.

“The remaining steps are now for Ireland to notify the Director-General of CERN that the internal approval procedures for the Associate Membership Agreement are complete, and to deposit an Instrument of Accession to the CERN Protocol on Privileges and Immunities with UNESCO.

“Following a mandatory waiting period, Ireland’s Associate Membership is expected to begin officially in October.”

Minister Lawless added: “Associate Membership of CERN is a long-standing national ambition and a commitment in the Programme for Government.

“However, joining CERN is only the beginning of Ireland’s journey. It is a priority for me as Minister to ensure Ireland's success as an Associate Member State.

“My Department will establish an expert advisory group in the coming months to guide our national approach to CERN membership.

“This group will work with my Department to maximise benefits for both Ireland and CERN.”

Associate membership of CERN is expected to bring benefits to Ireland across research, industry, skills, science outreach, and international relations.

It will open doors for Ireland’s researchers to participate in CERN’s scientific programmes and will make Irish citizens eligible for staff positions and fellowships at CERN.

It will also be possible for Irish citizens to access CERN’s formal training schemes and to develop skills in industry-relevant areas such as electronics, photonics, materials, energy systems and software.

Membership will also allow Irish businesses to compete for contracts with CERN.