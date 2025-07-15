Barhale secures £16m contract to deliver major water quality project

BARHALE has secured a lucrative contract to deliver a major infrastructure project for Severn Trent Water in the west midlands.

Based in London, the firm, which is headed up by Galway man Dennis Curran, has been awarded a £16.35m contract to deliver a major infrastructure project at Etruria Vale in Stoke-on-Trent.

The centrepiece of the scheme is a 20-metre diameter, 24-metre deep shaft tank, which will provide an additional 5,200m³ of overflow storage capacity for the area.

This forms a key element of the wider, multi-site Etruria Vale project, which is being delivered under Severn Trent Water’s Framework Directive Scheme – an initiative focused on reducing intermittent discharges from combined sewer overflows (CSOs), boosting resilience during storms, and enhancing water quality in local watercourses.

Barhale will construct the shaft using secant piling to create a circular retaining wall before excavation begins.

Two connecting pipes – a 7.2-metre-long, 1200mm inlet and a 12-metre-long, 1050mm overflow – will link the structure to adjacent manholes.

Barhale will also design and install the full mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, control and automation (MEICA) package.

“The wider Etruria Vale project spans multiple sites, including the Lower Oxford Road CSO and Lower Oxford Road Shaft,” Barhale Director James Ingamells said.

“The Etruria Vale shaft is the final piece in the puzzle," he added.

"Its completion, and the extra capacity it brings, will make a significant improvement to the wastewater network in the area.

“Most importantly, it will play a vital role in improving water quality in the Fowlea Brook – a key tributary of the River Trent.

“Everyone at Barhale is proud to be entrusted by Severn Trent Water with this important scheme, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration to deliver it successfully.”

Ben King, Senior Project Manager for Severn Trent Water, said: “As we begin AMP8, I’m excited to begin work with Barhale on this project which will provide long-term benefits to Stoke-On-Trent.

“Working with Barhale and their supply chain aligns with our approach of collaborative project delivery as we focus on successfully delivering this project over the next 24 months.”

Work on the project is scheduled to be completed by summer 2027.