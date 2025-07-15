Russia ‘not interested in peace’ says Ireland’s EU Affairs Minister ahead of Brussels meet

IRELAND will stand strong alongside Ukraine as its war with Russia continues, EU Affairs Minister Thomas Byrne said today.

Mr Byrne is in Brussels for a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers where the ongoing conflict between the two nations will be among the topics up for discussion.

“EU support for Ukraine, in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression, must remain steadfast,” Mr Byrne said this morning.

“The escalation in Russia’s brutal attacks on Kyiv, and cities across Ukraine, continue to demonstrate that Russia is not interested in peace.”

The situation in the Middle East and the deepening political tensions in Georgia will also be on today’s agenda.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza is catastrophic,”Mr Byrne said.

“We urgently need to see humanitarian aid delivered at scale, into and throughout Gaza, and a ceasefire and hostage release deal reached.

“The situation in the West Bank continues to be deeply concerning,” he added.

“In Brussels today I will join fellow EU Ministers to discuss the need for action, to improve the situation on the ground, and I will raise follow-up to the review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.”

Regarding the situation in Georgia, where the Georgian government has jailed a number of politicians from the main opposition party in recent weeks, he added: “We will also have an opportunity to discuss the situation in Georgia,”

“The EU must send a clear message to the Georgian government that it is heading in the wrong direction.”