Cricket Ireland 'dismayed' as kids' summer camp cancelled after criticism of involvement of GAA team

CRICKET IRELAND has said it is 'dismayed' that a cross-community event in Co. Down was cancelled after criticism over the participation of a children's GAA team.

North Down Cricket Club in Comber had planned to hold a summer camp involving 10 sports and community groups to let children sample cricket.

However, the club said that following online comments, it felt the spirit of the camp had been overshadowed and reluctantly cancelled the event.

An Orange Lodge in Comber had posted a statement saying residents had 'significant concerns' over the presence of the GAA in the local community.

"Residents have made it clear that until the GAA takes meaningful steps to ensure it is fully inclusive and sensitive to the history and identity of the Protestant, Unionist and Loyalist (PUL) community, its presence in Comber would be viewed with regret and opposition by many in the Comber area," added the statement from Goldsprings of Comber.

'A sport for all'

In a statement today, Brian MacNeice, Chair of Cricket Ireland, said both his organisation and the Northern Cricket Union said the cancellation was 'to the detriment of the children'.

"Cricket Ireland and the Northern Cricket Union are dismayed and disappointed at the events which have led to the cancellation of the youth sports camp at North Down Cricket Club," he said.

"North Down has been at the forefront of youth development in recent times.

"Participation in multiple sports by young people has been recognised as having considerable benefits both in sporting terms and mental wellbeing.

"It can only be to the detriment of the children concerned that this cancellation has occurred.

"Cricket is a sport for all and both CI and NCU actively encourage diversity, inclusion and equality in our game.

"Working with other sports in the sharing of facilities and the creation of opportunities for young people is a key aspect of this strategy.

"We applaud North Down Cricket Club's initiative in planning the sports camp.

"We are committed to following through on the initiative and Cricket Ireland and the Northern Cricket Union are making plans to run a similar sports camp at Stormont.

"We have therefore approached East Belfast GAA and offered an opportunity to participate in this alternative sports camp which will also include other sports clubs.

"We look forward to further engagement with the GAA, and other governing bodies, for the benefit of all.

"We call on all community leaders to show leadership and actively support this initiative.

"Sport can bring communities together and we must all act in partnership to ensure this is the case."

'Hostility and bigotry'

News of the cancellation was greeted with disappointment when it was announced on Tuesday.

Kellie Armstrong, Alliance MLA for Strangford, said some people had opposed the event 'for purely sectarian reasons'.

"North Down Cricket Club aimed to bring together children from all backgrounds to have them try different activities, interact with each other and most of all, have fun," she saud.

"This summer scheme has now been cancelled due to some online commentary. It is a disgrace the club felt it had to do that in the wake of such criticism.

"Those who have criticised the club do not represent the vast majority of people in Comber or further afield in Strangford.

"The club was trying to bring positivity to the local community and has been met with hostility and bigotry from some quarters.

"Denying children the right to play sport together for purely sectarian reasons is not acceptable on any level."

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin First Minister Michelle O'Neill posted on Twitter/X: "Children should be allowed to play together at summer camp without facing intolerance.

"These developments are deeply worrying and unacceptable. Sport has the power to unify. Political representatives must call this out.

"We need to send a clear message that we will continue moving forward together to build a brighter society and overcome such unacceptable intolerance."

'Respect is not surrender'

North Down Cricket Club said that despite the disappointment at having to cancel the event, its gates 'will always remain open'.

"The Sport Summer Camp was created to give young people from different backgrounds a chance to enjoy cricket, try something new, and simply have fun," read a statement.

"The plan was to involve 10 different local sports and community groups — including organisations supporting ethnic minority communities — with the aim of building friendships through shared activity.

"A small group of children from a GAA club was just one part of that broader mix.

"As reaction to the event grew, we felt the spirit of the camp was at risk of being lost. With regret — and out of respect for all involved — we chose not to proceed.

"But let's be clear: openness is not a threat. Respect is not surrender. And our culture is not so fragile that it can't be shared.

"We are a strong club, in a strong town. That's why our gates will always remain open — and why we'll keep showing others what we're about: sport, community, and quiet confidence in who we are."